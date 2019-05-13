TopBuild Names New General Counsel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, announced that Donald Walther has joined the Company as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Don to TopBuild. Don brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role, with extensive experience leading legal and compliance functions across a wide range of industries. He is a terrific addition to our senior leadership team.”

Prior to joining TopBuild, Walther served as Executive Vice President & General Counsel for Esterline Corporation, a worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President & General Counsel at The Heico Companies LLC, a parent holding company for a diverse portfolio of manufacturing, construction, and industrial services businesses. Walther has also served as Deputy General Counsel for ITT Corporation and Counsel for The Boeing Company. He was a partner with Perkins Coie LLP. Throughout his career, he has held a number of governance roles with community organizations.

Walther graduated from Duke University and earned a JD and MBA from the University of Chicago. He is the recipient of several industry and leadership awards and is a Six Sigma Green Belt with extensive experience in Strategic Goal Deployment.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

