DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, has published its fifth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report detailing the Company’s focus on operating with integrity, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce, and helping its customers and their end-users achieve the full energy-saving benefits that insulation offers. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Robert Buck, President and CEO, stated, “Our ESG commitment starts at the top of our organization and elements of our ESG program are woven into the daily practices of our business. We are also dedicated to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals through our energy efficient insulation products. This past year we continued to deliver against our ESG goals and commitments and are proud of the progress we have made.”

The Company also partnered with a leading independent advisory firm to conduct a materiality assessment to inform and refine the focus of its ESG strategy.

