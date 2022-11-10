Tuesday, November 15 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced that Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The 35-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/topbuild-nov-2022 [kvgo.com]

