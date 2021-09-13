Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors

TopBuild Welcomes Ernesto Bautista, III to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), the leading purchaser, installer and distributor of insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, has appointed Ernesto Bautista, III, Chief Financial officer of BJ Energy Solutions LLC, an oil and gas service company, to the Company’s board of directors, which is now comprised of eight members.

Alec Covington, Chairman of the Board of TopBuild, said, “We are excited to add Ernesto to our Board of Directors. He brings extensive business experience, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple publicly traded companies for over 15 years. His strong financial expertise will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board.”

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, noted, “The TopBuild senior leadership team is looking forward to working with Ernesto during this time of growth at our Company. His extensive corporate strategy and financial management and analysis background will serve our Company well.”

Prior to joining BJ Energy Solutions this year, Bautista served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) from 2009 to 2020. In addition, Bautista served in several senior management roles at W-H Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WHQ), ultimately serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to the Company’s sale to Smith International Inc.

Bautista is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Rice University.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
[email protected]
386-763-8801

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.