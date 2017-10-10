Topcon announces connectivity enhancements with Bentley Systems

Breaking News
LIVERMORE, Calif., U.S./ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, the Netherlands, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topcon Positioning Group announces advances in its direct communication between the Bentley Systems design applications and the Topcon suite of software solutions with the release of MAGNET® 4.3.1. The MAGNET Enterprise Data Manager is designed to allow operators to directly access Bentley ProjectWise data with MAGNET Field, MAGNET Office or MAGNET Enterprise applications. 

“The updates are part of our commitment to working with third-party software applications, such as the Bentley offering, to provide efficient data exchange and a seamless workflow environment,” said Jason Hallett, Topcon vice president of global product management. “When connected to MAGNET Enterprise from MAGNET Field, you can directly upload and download data from ProjectWise, allowing surveyors or machine control model-builders upload or download iModels or other project file types.”

The integration is designed to simplify data transfer from design to field, with the unique ability to read and import only the data users need for their projects.

“It builds upon our industry-first ability to offer ‘round trip’ iModels — sending them directly to field operators who can use and update them directly on the jobs site, and then send the updated iModels from the field back to Bentley ProjectWise,” said Hallett.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.

CONTACT: Staci Fitzgerald
Topcon Positioning Group
+1 925-245-8610
[email protected]
