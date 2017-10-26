TOPDANMARK INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1-Q3 2017

26 October 2017

Announcement No. 28/2017

Key features



Q1-Q3 2017

• Post-tax profit of DKK 1,353m (Q1-Q3 2016: DKK 1,114m)

• EPS: DKK 15.8 (Q1-Q3 2016: DKK 12.0)

• Combined ratio: 81.9 (Q1-Q3 2016: 85.3)

• Combined ratio excluding run-off profits: 85.6 (Q1-Q3 2016: 89.2)

• Trend in premiums: 1.3% increase in non-life insurance and 7.4% increase in life insurance

• Profit on life insurance: DKK 207m (Q1-Q3 2016: DKK 135m)

• Investment return after return and revaluation of non-life insurance provisions:

DKK 330m (Q1-Q3 2016: DKK 340m).

Q3 2017

• Post-tax profit: DKK 464 (Q3 2016: DKK 528m)

• EPS: DKK 5.4 (Q3 2016: DKK 5.8)

• Combined ratio: 82.0 (Q3 2016: 83.4)

• Combined ratio excluding run-off profits: 86.1 (Q3 2016: 87.1)

• Trend in premiums: 1.5% increase in non-life insurance, 24.6 % increase in life insurance

• Profit on life insurance: DKK 79m (Q3 2016: DKK 69m)

• Investment return after return and revaluation of non-life insurance provisions:

DKK 109m (Q3 2016: DKK 231m).

Profit forecast model for 2017

• As stated in company announcement 26/2017, the assumed combined ratio for 2017 was reduced from around 87 to around 85, excluding run-off in Q4 2017, including additional expenses of 0.5-1pp for investment in increased digitalisation and automation

• It was also stated in company announcement 26/2017 that the post-tax profit forecast model for 2017 is upgraded by DKK 250m to DKK 1,500-1,600m, excluding run-off in Q4 2017, representing EPS of DKK 18.1

• Assumed premium growth of around 1%. In the Half-Year Report for 2017, slightly positive premium growth was assumed.



Assumptions for 2018

• For 2018, Topdanmark assumes positive premium growth and a combined ratio of 90-91 excl. run-off.

