Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEVADABLOCKCHAIN.US LLC doing business as TopHash (https://tophash.net/), one of the oldest providers of cryptocurrency cloud mining, today announced new plans suitable for both entry level and advanced users.

Founded in 2018, TopHash has simplified the process and made it more accessible by creating a marketplace where users can quickly obtain the hash power they require.

Odin Johnson, TopHash Media Representative, said: “TopHash is a safe and secure cloud cryptocurrency mining platform where users can make passive income with small investments. Our goal is to offer our customers a seamless investment experience. No matter how much experience you have, you can get started mining cryptocurrency in a few clicks.”

What Are the Benefits of Cloud Mining?

Our users can experience numerous advantages with cloud cryptocurrency mining. Let’s talk about some of the most popular ones.

Low Start-up Cost

One of the best things about using our cloud mining program is that you don’t have to spend any money other than your initial investment. Our mining programs are run using our hardware and software, eliminating the need for you to purchase those things. You also don’t have to spend any money on the physical space to house those items or the cost of electricity.

No Technical Experience Required

It takes a lot of skills to learn how to run mining equipment. Not with TopHash.

Since our programs are cloud-based, our team will keep them up and running. You can focus on mining cryptocurrency while we deal with the rest. Our systems run 24/7, ensuring you stay online at all times.

Mine Multiple Types of Crypto

You can mine Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more from our cloud-based platform. Don’t worry about signing up for multiple platforms to partake in various kinds of cryptocurrency. You can access whatever crypto you like from our secure platform.

New Cloud Mining Plans

Our new affordable Plans Make Cloud Mining Easy for Everyone. We offer the best services to our customers. Stay connected with us and enjoy the benefits of cloud mining.

Experience Project Cloud Mining – Package price $50, 1 day contact term, daily return $1.0, total fixed return $50+$1

ETH Cloud Mining – Package price $200, 3 days contact term, daily return $3.60, total fixed return $200+$10.8

LTC Cloud Mining – Package price $600, 5 days contact term, daily return $11.70, total fixed return $600+$58.50

DOGE Cloud Mining – Package price $1200, 7 days contact term, daily return $24, total fixed return $1200+$168

BTC Cloud Mining – Package price $3600, 15 days contact term, daily return $79.20, total fixed return $3600+$1188

BCH Cloud Mining – Package price $8000, 18 days contact term, daily return $188, total fixed return $8000+$3384

Bitcoin Cloud Mining – Package price $15800, 20 days contact term, daily return $410.8, total fixed return $15800+$8216

Bitcoin Cloud Mining Pro – Package price $3600, 15 days contact term, daily return $79.20, total fixed return $29800+$22350

Affiliate Program

Our affiliate program makes it easy for you to earn extra money on top of your current income. If a new TopHash user signs up using referral link and makes purchases, you’ll get a 4.5% commission.

All you have to do to join our affiliate program is register on our website. Once you receive your referral link, you can start passing it out to your friends. Withdraw your commissions without needing to invest any of your own money.

Start Earning Extra Money Today With TopHash

Are you ready to start bringing in extra cash? Grow your cryptocurrency portfolio and get started today with TopHash. Explore our affordable plans and register for an account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is TopHash Safe?

The TopHash team is comprised of certified professionals who have experience in various fields, from blockchain technology to cryptocurrency security. Our programs utilize EV SSL encryption, ensuring your data is encrypted and never shared. Our servers are protected against DDoS attacks.

Do I Have to Invest Money?

The best way to earn an income without investing any of your own is by joining our affiliate program. Your earning potential is limitless as you make money off the purchases of others.

What’s the Minimum Withdrawl and Deposit Amount?

The minimum amount for deposits and withdrawals is $50.

In one word, cloud mining can be a great way to earn passive income at home, visit our website for more details https://tophash.net

About TopHash

Founded in 2018, NEVADABLOCKCHAIN.US LLC doing business as TopHash has been a leading global platform for cryptocurrency cloud mining. We’ve simplified the process and made it more accessible by creating a marketplace where you can quickly obtain the hash power you require. This has made cryptocurrency cloud mining understandable and usable for everyone. https://tophash.net

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: TopHash Contact Odin Johnson, Media Representative support-at-tophash.net