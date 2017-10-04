Breaking News
Home / Top News / TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its third year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded $10,000 in scholarship money to sixteen TopLine members who are continuing their education.  The scholarship awards included four $1,000 scholarships and twelve $500 scholarships.

Any individual planning to pursue or continue post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4 year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2016 was eligible.  All eligible schools must be accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the question: “You selected TopLine as your financial partner; discuss how your credit union can continue to help you along your financial journey?”

“We are thrilled to be able to assist sixteen TopLine members with the costs of higher education,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation.  “The essays provided valuable insights on how TopLine has and can continue to help our members through their education journey and preparing for their futures, from opening their first savings and checking account to financing a car, providing budget assistance, offering reliable mobile and remote access services, educating on student loan savings and funding options and just being there as a trusted financial partner when needed. We are here to help our members successfully manage their personal finances today, tomorrow and for all the years to come.”

As one of our scholarship recipients so eloquently commented, “There isn’t anything that I couldn’t get from a larger financial institution, and I find that rewarding. So by continuing to offer great financial products to fit various life stages would help me along my financial journey. I like to think of my credit union as a one stop shop.  I know you and you know me.” 

And to sum up essays, one recipient stated: “Banking at TopLine makes me feel safe and secure because I know that they have all aspects of life covered through my financial journey.”  

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra — to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

The foundation received a total of 141 applications.  Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page at www.TopLinecu.com/foundation and on their facebook page at www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts.  Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.  For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email [email protected], call 763-391-9494, stop by any TopLine branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.

CONTACT:
Vicki Roscoe Erickson
President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation
[email protected]
763.391.0872

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.