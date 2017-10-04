TopLine Credit Union Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its third year, TopLine Credit Union Foundation has awarded $10,000 in scholarship money to sixteen TopLine members who are continuing their education. The scholarship awards included four $1,000 scholarships and twelve $500 scholarships.

Any individual planning to pursue or continue post-secondary education by attending a college or university, graduate school, or a 2-to-4 year community, vocational or technical college in the fall of 2016 was eligible. All eligible schools must be accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

Scholarship applicants needed to complete a one-page application form and submit an essay (500 words or less) that answered the question: “You selected TopLine as your financial partner; discuss how your credit union can continue to help you along your financial journey?”

“We are thrilled to be able to assist sixteen TopLine members with the costs of higher education,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “The essays provided valuable insights on how TopLine has and can continue to help our members through their education journey and preparing for their futures, from opening their first savings and checking account to financing a car, providing budget assistance, offering reliable mobile and remote access services, educating on student loan savings and funding options and just being there as a trusted financial partner when needed. We are here to help our members successfully manage their personal finances today, tomorrow and for all the years to come.”

As one of our scholarship recipients so eloquently commented, “There isn’t anything that I couldn’t get from a larger financial institution, and I find that rewarding. So by continuing to offer great financial products to fit various life stages would help me along my financial journey. I like to think of my credit union as a one stop shop. I know you and you know me.”

And to sum up essays, one recipient stated: “Banking at TopLine makes me feel safe and secure because I know that they have all aspects of life covered through my financial journey.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, guided by its mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow,” will continue to support the cooperative spirit of “people helping people” by living the mantra — to care, connect and contribute in the communities they serve.

The foundation received a total of 141 applications. Scholarship recipients will be recognized with a reception at the credit union, on TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s website page at www.TopLinecu.com/foundation and on their facebook page at www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing members with an array of financial education opportunities and counseling for members of all ages, awarding scholarships, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation, email [email protected], call 763-391-9494, stop by any TopLine branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369. Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752.