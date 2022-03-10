TopLine Federal Credit Union Advocates for Members in Washington, D.C.

TopLine leaders, along-side the Minnesota Credit Union Network, Hike Capitol Hill

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Federal Credit Union’s leadership team and board members visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 27 to March 3, 2022, as part of the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) annual Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC).

The theme of this year’s conference focused on “Promoting Financial Well-Being For All.” This annual event brought together over 3,000 credit union leaders, including staff members of the Minnesota state-trade association the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), to discuss policies, meet with legislators on Capitol Hill and to remind legislators and regulators why credit unions are Americans’ best financial partners; we put people before profits.

During their visits on Capitol Hill, the group met with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as members of the U.S. House and their staff. Meetings focused on modernizing credit union service, securing data to protect consumer privacy, and enhancing the federal credit union charter to enable credit unions to serve their members and improve their financial well-being.

In individual meetings with legislative staff on March 2 TopLine representatives met with Members of Congress including, Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-2nd District), Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-5th District), and Congressman Tom Emmer (R-6th District). Several of the topics discussed included TopLine’s assistance in swiftly helping small business owners keep their workforce employed during the height of the pandemic by providing SBA-backed loans through the Payment Protection Program, lifting arbitrary business lending caps to help more small business owners, continuing to secure data and protecting consumer privacy, and maintaining our financial cooperative not-for-profit federal tax exemption status to continue to fulfill our mission of promoting financial well-being and providing access to credit.

“During the conference we discussed several top credit union issues and shared our members’ stories with lawmakers to showcase how our not-for-profit tax status helps our members buy homes, invest in small businesses, fund education and influence positive change to advance our communities; all to secure a stronger and healthier financial future for individuals and families,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We appreciate the opportunity to build a solid working relationship with our elected officials and look forward to their support on credit union issues in the future.”

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $650 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

