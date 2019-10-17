Breaking News
TopLine Federal Credit Union Participates in Statewide Day of Kindness

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Federal Credit Union was one of the 58 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day, to spread kindness in communities and encourage others to do the same.

TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. #CUForwardDay 

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Imagine What We Can Do Together.”  Over 100 TopLine participants volunteered nearly 500 hours and impacted over 1,100 Minnesotans at local community partners including: Advent Lutheran Church, Avenues for Homeless Youth, Benedictine Senior Living at Steeple Pointe, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Keystone Community Services and Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP). Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by painting classrooms, raking, trimming trees and shrubs for fall clean-up, decorating for the holidays, entertaining seniors and memory care patients by playing games and painting nails, stocking food shelves, sorting clothing and school supplies, cooking and preparing for a community spaghetti dinner event, packing 200 “Grab and Go” bags for the American Cancer Society and knitting scarves to donate to local foster youth. 

“It was a marvelous Monday showcasing the true power of collectively working together to make a positive impact in our Minnesota communities,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “This is an extension of what TopLine, and credit unions, do all year long, giving back to our communities and to inspire others to do the same, to make a difference.  

Credit unions are committed to the foundational philosophy of “People Helping People,” which is demonstrated by their cooperative structures, support of financial education, and active engagement within their communities. Around the state, 58 Minnesota credit unions and partner organizations and 4,000 volunteers dedicated over 20,000 volunteer hours on CU Forward Day.

“The cooperative impact of credit unions is larger than each individual branch,” said MnCUN President & CEO Mark Cummins. “As not-for-profit financial institutions, credit unions work to improve the financial lives of individuals and communities. CU Forward Day is an opportunity for credit union staff to show the ‘people helping people’ philosophy in action.”

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $470 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.  #CUForwardDay

