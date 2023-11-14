TopLine employees complete CUNA’s Credit Union Financial Counseling Certification Program to further financial knowledge and provide an elevated level of service

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , employees have successfully completed Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) which provides employees with skills and knowledge to help guide members to sound financial decisions. TopLine employees who complete the course receive the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) designation.

The program enhances employees’ financial knowledge and skills to provide an elevated level of financial wellness, guidance and counseling to assist credit union members. Through the year-long certified program, credit union employees learn how to better council members on developing healthy financial habits, such as establishing a financial services relationship, developing a budget, importance of emergency savings, saving for retirement/401k contributions, tracking expenses, using credit wisely, paying down debt, understanding credit reports and scores, and the importance to planning for their futures.

Currently more than 57% of all member facing TopLine employees are Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) with 22 employees successfully completing the FiCEP course in 2022 and 18 in 2023 and additional employees enrolled to complete the course in 2024. TopLine emphasizes the importance of providing an enhanced level of service to members and communities based on the cooperative philosophy of “people helping people.”

“We remain committed to providing financial expertise, guidance and resources that meet our members’ individual needs to improve their financial wellness,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We are extremely proud to have so many employees participate in the financial counseling program to better help members proactively with their finances, as well as those who are experiencing financial difficulties.”

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) advocates on behalf of America’s credit union. They work to protect credit unions’ best interest in Washington and all 50 states while fueling professional growth at every level, standing committed to the financial well-being of every member, and championing the credit union story. The CUNA Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) provides credit union employees with the skills and knowledge required to guide their members to sound financial decisions.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $794 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. TopLine has been recognized as a National Standard Top Workplace for the 6 out of 7 years and has been named Twin Cities Business 2023 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll finalist in two categories: Credit Union and Mortgage Lender. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

