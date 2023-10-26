TopLine’s Members and Employees Come Together to Help Community Neighbors

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their annual Personal Care Drive during the month of September benefitting three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of personal care items including body wash and soap, tooth paste and brushes, diapers, hair care products, socks and so much more to help neighbors in need.

Employees were able to participate by donating personal care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated nearly 1,700 personal care items and over $900 in cash to assist local individuals and families in need.

“Our employees, TopLine members and community members came together to help support the growing needs of youth, families and seniors,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We remain dedicated to our social mission of caring for others and improving lives.”

Since 2002, TopLine Financial Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit several local non-profit charitable organizations. In addition to the annual personal care drive these efforts have included drives for food, clothing, books, bikes, back-to-school supplies and holiday gifts.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $794 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. TopLine has been recognized as a National Standard Top Workplace for the 6 out of 7 years and has been named Twin Cities Business 2023 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll finalist in two categories: Credit Union and Mortgage Lender. Visit us on Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

