TopLine is thrilled to announce the opening of their new Bloomington branch located at 900 American Boulevard West, Bloomington, MN 55420

TopLine Financial Credit Union Opens New Bloomington Branch on October 16, 2023 TopLine Financial Credit Union Opens New Bloomington Branch on October 16, 2023

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , is opening a new full-service Bloomington branch on October 16, 2023 located at 900 American Boulevard West, Bloomington, MN 55420.

TopLine’s new branch location pays tribute to the credit union’s heritage, the telephone workers who established the credit union in 1935. The roof and drive-up replicates the “T” in TopLine which reflects a telephone pole and line. Additionally, custom interior artwork showcasing the credit union’s heritage will be a focal point, and layout of the branch will focus on personalized member interactions.

The new Bloomington branch will provide personal service as well as self-service convenience with new innovative 24/7 Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) that provide members with remote assistance service, combining the convenience of ATMs with the personalized experience of a branch visit, and other digital touch screen capabilities that offer financial education learning opportunities. Financial product and service offerings include savings and checking accounts, auto loans, home loans, personal loans, mortgage services, investment services, small business and commercial services, insurance agency, remote access, as well as providing financial education and counseling based on TopLine employees being Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors.

“We are excited to open our new flagship branch that pays homage to the Bell System workers who founded our financial services cooperative over 88 years ago,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We look forward to developing new community partnerships, continuing to support social responsibility efforts based on our philosophy of “people helping people” and providing affordable financial services to consumers to help them achieve their financial dreams of home ownership, sending children to college, saving for retirement, protecting their assets or opening their own small business, because connected, we all do better.”

TopLine will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration at the new location during the week of October 23 – 28. The community is invited to visit the branch in-person for exclusive specials, tasty treats, and daily raffle “We’ll Pay Your Phone Bill for a Month up to $150” as a way to recognize the Bell System telephone workers who started the credit union over 88 years ago. To learn more visit https://www.toplinecu.com/atms-locations/new-branch.

TopLine will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Celebration in partnership with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber at the new location, 900 American Boulevard West, Bloomington, MN 55420, on Wednesday, November 1st from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.

TopLine’s current Bloomington Branch located at 5221 Viking Drive in Bloomington will permanently close on October 13, 2023.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $794 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. TopLine has been recognized as a National Standard Top Workplace for the 6 out of 7 years and has been named Twin Cities Business 2023 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll finalist in two categories: Credit Union and Mortgage Lender. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97734889-853b-4517-9e27-848607109537