MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union was honored with four marketing awards from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN). The Minnesota Credit Union Network Marketing Awards acknowledges the outstanding programs credit unions have created to grow brand awareness and market to members and nonmembers alike. TopLine was recognized in four categories: Design, Digital Advertising, Engagement and Outreach, and Video.

In the Design category, TopLine’s National Insurance Month campaign brought the honor. TopLine’s National Insurance Month campaign centered around a Game Show theme with the “hosts” being TopLine Insurance Agents who asked trivia questions each Monday. The campaign strategy included an email and series of social media posts throughout the month of September, National Insurance Month.

TopLine took home the award in the Digital Advertising category for their 5 Days of TopLine Instagram Giveaway. Throughout the month of December, TopLine gave away some of the season’s hottest gifts on TopLine’s Instagram by asking followers to do a series of actions to enter the contest. The purpose behind the contest was to encourage members to follow and engage with TopLine on Instagram along with increased general awareness in the public. The “5 Days of TopLine” giveaway was also promoted internally with employees encouraging them to participate, enter and share with friends and family.

In the Engagement and Outreach category, TopLine won for their various donation drives. The credit union’s objective for donation drives it so support ever-growing needs in our communities through numerous ways. Each year TopLine hosts a variety of charitable giving drives to support their local communities, like food, personal care, bedding, bikes, diaper, clothing, school supplies and holiday gift drives. TopLine donation drives are promoted internally to employees and externally to members and their communities.

TopLine’s Community Giveback video took top honors in the Video category. The 2021 Community Giveback Video showcases all of TopLine’s facets of community giveback throughout the year including number of volunteers and volunteer hours, hours of financial education taught to youth and adults, scholarship money awarded, total items and money donated to local non-profit partners and more. The video is uploaded to TopLine’s YouTube page, sent via email to TopLine’s member base and showcased on social media and website. TopLine invited members to watch their 2021 Community Giveback video in hopes it inspires them to help us continue our efforts in 2022.

“We are truly honored to be recognized with these four awards from MnCUN,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We take great pride in creating thoughtful outreach and advertising that makes an impact with our members, employees and community, and it’s an added bonus to have those efforts highlighted by our peers within the credit union community.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $734 million and serves over 49,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

