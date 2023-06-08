Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) Honors TopLine in Four Major Categories

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was honored with four marketing awards from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions. The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) Awards honored TopLine in four categories: Annual Report, Broadcast Video, Community Engagement and Social Media.

In the Community Engagement category, TopLine won in its asset category for their various donation drives. The credit union’s objective for donation drives is to support ever-growing needs in their communities through numerous ways. Each year TopLine hosts a variety of charitable giving drives to support their local communities, like food, personal care, bedding, bikes, diaper, clothing, school supplies and holiday gift drives. TopLine donation drives are promoted internally to employees and externally to members and their communities.

TopLine took home the award in the Broadcast Video category for their various broadcast and streaming television commercials. TopLine aired 3 different spots that featured their different campaigns such as Branding, Home Equity Line of Credit and Auto campaigns. All commercials were designed to promote the benefits of belonging to a credit union and showcasing TopLine’s “Purpose. Passion. Pride.” Tagline. To coincide with the broadcast commercials TopLine also ran ads on streaming television commercials on over 125 networks, social media ads on Facebook and Instagram, digital ads with KARE11.com and a variety of community advertising efforts. All of these promoted the benefits of belonging to TopLine and their commitment to serving their members and communities.

In the Social Media category, TopLine’s 5 Days of TopLine Instagram Giveaway brought the honor. Throughout the month of December, TopLine gave away some of the season’s hottest gifts on TopLine’s Instagram by asking followers to do a series of actions to enter the contest. The purpose behind the contest was to encourage members to follow and engage with TopLine on Instagram along with increased general awareness in the public. The “5 Days of TopLine” giveaway was also promoted internally with employees encouraging them to participate, enter and share with friends and family.

The TopLine Credit Union Foundation Report took honors in the Annual Report category. TopLine Credit Union Foundation is guided by its mission – to work within the community to build a better tomorrow. The foundation expands community outreach activities by awarding scholarships, providing financial education and counseling for members of all ages, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. The TopLine Credit Union Foundation’s annual report is a summarization and visual of the numerous giveback efforts over an entire year.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Marketing Association of Credit Unions for our community outreach and credit union awareness marketing efforts,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We are dedicated to help out with the rising needs in our communities and remain committed to educate consumers about the many benefits of using credit unions for their financial needs. We are delighted and humbled to be recognized for our creativity in delivering the credit union difference messaging.”

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) was founded over 30 years ago, created for marketers by marketers as a fun way to share ideas, network, and help others be their professional best. For more information, visit www.macnetwork.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $775 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

