TopLine Wins Best Credit Union in ‘Best of Business’ People’s Choice Awards

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named “Best Credit Union” in Twin Cities Business Magazine’s annual “Best of Business” contest. The magazine’s yearly survey asks their readership, “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its September issue and online.

In naming TopLine as Best Credit Union, the magazine pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, including the credit union’s Sum-It-Up Savings program, which creates an electronic piggy bank of savings for customers by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar; its website, which contains clear, solid advice on financial planning for every stage of life; and a recent Diamond Award for Financial Education from a national group of credit unions.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the best credit union by the readers of Twin Cities Business Magazine,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO at TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We would like to thank our member-owners, as they have supported us as we built TopLine’s reputation for excellence through innovative services and programs that do more than just meet our members’ immediate financial needs. And it’s really our family of employees’ passion for assisting members with their entire financial journey, from opening their first checking and savings account, to buying a car or home, or building a small business. We’re here for our members and community every step of the way to help them reach their financial goals.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend upon.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $400 million. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

