Breaking News
Home / Top News / TopLine Wins Best Credit Union in ‘Best of Business’ People’s Choice Awards

TopLine Wins Best Credit Union in ‘Best of Business’ People’s Choice Awards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named “Best Credit Union” in Twin Cities Business Magazine’s annual “Best of Business” contest.  The magazine’s yearly survey asks their readership, “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its September issue and online.

In naming TopLine as Best Credit Union, the magazine pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, including the credit union’s Sum-It-Up Savings program, which creates an electronic piggy bank of savings for customers by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar; its website, which contains clear, solid advice on financial planning for every stage of life; and a recent Diamond Award for Financial Education from a national group of credit unions.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the best credit union by the readers of Twin Cities Business Magazine,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO at TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We would like to thank our member-owners, as they have supported us as we built TopLine’s reputation for excellence through innovative services and programs that do more than just meet our members’ immediate financial needs.  And it’s really our family of employees’ passion for assisting members with their entire financial journey, from opening their first checking and savings account, to buying a car or home, or building a small business.  We’re here for our members and community every step of the way to help them reach their financial goals.” 

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events.  Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions.  They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend upon.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $400 million.  Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com.  Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members.  Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

CONTACT:
Vicki Roscoe Erickson
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
TopLine Federal Credit Union
[email protected]  |  763.391.0872

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.