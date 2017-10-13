TOPS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Top Ships Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action – TOPS

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) from January 17, 2017 through August 22, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 23, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Top Ships investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

The complaint alleges that through his control of Top Ships, the Company’s CEO, Evangelos J. Pistiolis (“Pistiolis”), caused Top Ships to engage in a series of manipulative share issuance/sales transactions with Kalani Investments Limited (“Kalani”) through which Top Ships would sell its common shares and securities convertible into common shares to Kalani at a significant discount to market price and file registration statements so that Kalani could resell these shares into the market. When Kalani’s sales of Top Ships stock caused the price of Top Ships stock to decline, the Company would reverse split the stock, causing a certain number of outstanding shares to be merged into a single share, and thereby raise the price of Top Ships stock. Then, Top Ships would again sell securities to Kalani and the same pattern of transactions would ensue. At the same time that Top Ships was engaging in these transactions, defendants failed to disclose the true purpose of the transactions and related stock issuances and reverses – to finance related-party transactions and acquisitions that primarily benefited Pistiolis and his related companies, and otherwise funnel money to Company insiders. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

