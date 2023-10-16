The event will feature a meet and greet, over $20K in prizes, and the opportunity for cosplayers to unleash creativity

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tops Vacuum & Sewing is thrilled to announce their upcoming Yaya Han Meet & Greet taking place at two of their Florida locations on October 20th and October 21st, 2023. The four-hour event welcomes all to immerse themselves in a world of costumes and creativity in addition to meeting well-known cosplay artist, Yaya Han. Attendees will also be entered to win over $10,000 worth of prizes at each event, including the grand prize, a bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition .

“I’ve been personally very passionate about cosplay for years and to see a cosplay-orientated sewing machine come from a vendor like bernette is exciting,” said Gregory Bank, owner of Tops Vacuum & Sewing, “we’re thrilled to welcome Yaya Han and the cosplay community to Tops.”

Event Details:

Event 1:

Date: Friday, October 20th, 2023

Location: 112 E Brandon Blvd in Brandon, FL

Time: 3 PM – 7PM

Event 2:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: 7212 55th Ave. E., Bradenton, FL

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM

Special Guest Yaya Han:

Well-known cosplay artist and costume designer, Yaya Han, will be in attendance at both events. Enjoy a meet and greet, photos, and endless inspiration.

Prizes:

Over $10,000 worth of prizes will be given away at each event. Every hour, one person will be randomly selected to win a bernette 37 . One grand prize winner will receive a bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition. This special edition machine has a variety of features, including 276 embroidery designs with 64 exclusive embroidery designs selected by Yaya Han and 4 motifs designed by Yaya herself.

Cosplay Encouraged:

Costumes are welcomed and encouraged for both events. Those who attend in costume will receive five tickets that will be entered in the drawing for prizes. Non-costumed attendees will receive one. All will have a chance to win.

Free Event, All Are Welcome:

This event is free to attend and all are welcome to participate.

For more information and event updates, please visit topsvacuumandsewing.com/ or call 813-689-5257 or 941-251-5226.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7de3c46-36fe-464f-9c69-edda24d65593

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/005f16e7-acdc-4888-8152-adb29d889726