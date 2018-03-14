Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil new CEO of Hartmann

Hartmann’s board of directors has appointed Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil CEO effective 15 March 2018.

Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil is 43 years old and takes up the position as CEO from his current position as Senior Vice President, Hartmann Europe.

Since 2015, Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil has been a member of Hartmann’s group management team with responsibility for the group’s European activities. He has improved efficiency and profitability through significant changes to the production network and the organsation, and he has generated growth in packaging sales.

In 2010-2014, Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil was President of Hartmann’s North American business. He was responsible for the successful turnaround, which transformed the North American business to an efficient and profitable company and laid the foundation for the subsequent expansion of Hartmann’s activities in North America.

Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil began his career in Hartmann in 2007 where he contributed to the transformation of the group in terms of divestment of activities, focusing the business and completing a rights issue. Before his tenure with Hartmann, Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil was most recently COO of furniture group ScanCom International with responsibility for production and operations in Denmark, Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia.

Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil assumes responsibility for the management of Hartmann from CFO Marianne Rørslev Bock, who has been interim CEO since 18 February 2018.

“We have been following Torben’s work and development closely over the years and feel completely confident that he can continue Hartmann’s good development and generate further growth and efficiency. Torben’s results speak for themselves, and he is highly respected across the organisation and among Hartmann’s customers and business partners. We look forward to continuing the cooperation with Torben in his new role,” says chairman of the board of directors, Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen.

Yours sincerely

Brødrene Hartmann A/S

Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen

Chairman of the board of directors

Please direct any questions to Agnete Raaschou-Nielsen via telephone (+45) 31 21 68 72.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4cf5aed-b9e9-441a-a629-ec7c7a316678