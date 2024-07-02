A Growing Array of Defense and National Security Capabilities Now Accessible to the Federal Government

LEAWOOD, Kan. and RESTON, Va., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Torch.AI, The Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers®, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Torch.AI Public Sector distributor, making the company’s autonomous data ingestion, fusion, and analysis software platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Torch.AI is a defense focused AI-software company. Unlike traditional government contractors, its team of experts take calculated risks to self-fund research and development (R&D) efforts behind the scenes, selling complete products “off-the-shelf” directly to mission owners. The company conducts deep research to understand how AI and new data infrastructures can improve a growing array of national defense needs. This enables Torch.AI to transition from ideation to full capability deployment in weeks and months, instead of years.

Its modular platform is easily configured to rapidly create customer impact across tactical AI (mission-focused) and enterprise AI (business-focused) solutions. Each platform layer uses AI to process and fuse large-scale data, instantly, without human intervention or data storage. This new, groundbreaking form of in-memory AI has been deployed at various agencies across the DoD and Intelligence Community (IC) to drive decision-making at scale, improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risks and protect our nation’s warfighters.

“We’re pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand the Government’s access to our platform and solutions portfolio,” said Jason Eidam, CSO & GM of Tactical AI Solutions at Torch.AI. “The partner ecosystem Carahsoft has created for the Public Sector is incredible, and Torch.AI is excited to leverage its decades of experience in establishing and maintaining market prevalence for its vendors and reseller partners, specifically in accelerating procurement and its distribution capabilities.”

“Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with Torch.AI to enable the Government to simplify and utilize its data for improved intelligence and decision-making,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Torch.AI’s data infrastructure platform is a major asset to Public Sector customers striving to simplify and utilize their data for improved intelligence and decision-making. We look forward to working with Torch.AI and our reseller partners to bring its solutions to agencies seeking a better way to take advantage of their data.”

Torch.AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4235 or [email protected].

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI is on a journey to improve decision-making and enterprise efficiency at scale with a new form of in-memory AI for the world’s most important mission-driven organizations. Today, they help improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risk, and enable better customer experiences. Their team is highly mission-focused and cares deeply about their work as a leading AI research and development organization and a key partner supporting U.S. strategic, operational, and tactical military forces, warfighters, and national defense capabilities.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

