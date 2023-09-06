Program to help Toren AI accelerate product development, enhance its technological capabilities and strengthen its market position

Miami, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toren AI, an AI video intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological innovations.

Toren AI is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art AI video intelligence solutions that leverage the power of computer vision (CV) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Its groundbreaking solutions enhance security, risk management, and operational efficiency for clients in industries such as logistics and hospitality, as well as for the government and defense sectors, transforming the way they approach video analytics and decision-making.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will help empower Toren AI to accelerate product development, enhance its technological capabilities, and strengthen its market position through go-to-market support, training, and technological assistance. The program will also offer Toren AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Joining NVIDIA Inception is a significant milestone for Toren AI. As we strive to revolutionize AI video intelligence, the support and resources provided by NVIDIA Inception will undoubtedly help propel us forward by providing us the tools to continue innovating and delivering transformative solutions across various industries,” said Logan Dopp, founder and CEO, Toren AI.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Toren AI remains committed to redefining the landscape of AI-powered video intelligence, and its participation in Inception will be a critical help in achieving that goal. With the guidance of industry experts and fellow AI-driven pioneers, Toren AI is not only poised to enhance its existing offerings but also explore new avenues for the application of video intelligence technology.

About Toren AI

Toren AI is an AI-powered video management system that is on a mission to enhance workplaces by making them safe, secure, and optimized. Born from the Department of Defense (DoD) and Hacking for Defense (H4D) initiatives, Toren AI is driven by a team of former special forces operators and intelligence professionals with a deep understanding of real-world operational challenges. Toren AI delivers end-to-end AI video intelligence solutions that encompass data acquisition, analysis, and actionable insights. The solution is customized to meet each client’s specific requirements, including object recognition, event detection, and behavioral analysis, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in addressing the unique challenges of their industry or operational environment.

