Toren AI Marks New Chapter in Commercial Expansion

Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toren AI (formerly Cutting Edge AI), a video intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in Washington, D.C., today announced the official launch of its commercial operations. Toren AI’s video management system supercharges any organization’s CCTV camera infrastructure: it uses AI-powered technology and analytics to make video streams text-searchable, insightful, and actionable. Trusted and deployed by the US government, Toren AI’s technology is set to redefine security, safety, and operational efficiency for maritime shipping, warehousing, transport logistics, and other sectors.

As Cutting Edge AI, the company’s video management system has provided AI-driven video intelligence and analytics capabilities to the US military. Repositioned and reimagined as Toren AI, the company is now taking its battle-tested video intelligence technology to commercial customers for the first time. Toren AI’s advanced object recognition and analytics technologies enhance any camera infrastructure to detect health and safety risks, optimize operational processes, and precisely detect security risks or suspicious activities in protected sites.

Toren AI’s range of industry-specific solutions turns an organization’s existing camera network into an advanced video intelligence platform, improving processes and spotting risks before they happen. For seaports , Toren AI makes it possible to track cargo and manage inventory, optimize the use of equipment and personnel, and analyze traffic patterns. For the transportation industry , Toren AI optimizes efficiency by improving delivery times and identifying supply chain bottlenecks. For warehouses , Toren AI helps create efficient workflows and cost reductions while ensuring OSHA compliance and worker safety. Across sectors, Toren AI can transform security operations with real-time notifications of irregular activity, adaptive learning of new security threats, and data-driven insights from collected video footage.

Since its inception in 2021, the company has successfully completed three rounds of fundraising from institutional investors, family offices, and private individuals. Toren AI has also assembled a team of strategic advisors who bring decades of experience in software development, security, military intelligence, occupational safety, and startup finance.

“Unlike traditional video management systems, Toren AI is more than passive surveillance,” said Logan Dopp, Founder and CEO of Toren AI. “With Toren AI, live video streams now have unprecedented military-grade intelligence built into the system, equipping our clients with the ability to decode patterns, anticipate trends, and respond with speed and precision not previously available to the commercial market.”

Toren AI’s video management system is poised to reinvent how organizations think about security, safety, and operations, by transforming existing CCTV camera systems with world-leading AI analytics and data-driven insights.

About Toren AI

Toren AI is an AI-powered video management system that is on a mission to enhance workplaces by making them safe, secure and optimized. Born from the Department of Defense (DoD) and Hacking for Defense (H4D) initiatives, Toren AI is driven by a team of former special forces operators and intelligence professionals with a deep understanding of real-world operational challenges. Toren AI delivers end-to-end AI video intelligence solutions that combine data acquisition, analysis, and actionable insights. The solution is customized to meet each client’s specific requirements, including object recognition, event detection, and behavioral analysis, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in addressing the unique challenges of their industry or operational environment.

CONTACT: Girish Jaggi Toren AI +1 (289) 623 3627 girish@themicdropagency.com