TORM files for US Nasdaq listing

TORM plc plans to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today in connection with its direct share listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York, which TORM expects to complete before the end of 2017.

Following the listing, TORM’s Class A common shares will be listed for trading on both Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “TRMD A” and Nasdaq New York under the symbol “TRMD”.

The purpose of a dual listing is to provide our investors with the ability to trade their Class A common shares on a USD-denominated exchange and to improve the liquidity in TORM’s Class A common shares over time. TORM believes that a dual listing will attract further investor interest and provide stronger visibility towards an international investor community, which will strengthen TORM’s strategic and financial flexibility. No new TORM securities will be issued in connection with the direct share listing on Nasdaq New York.

“In 2016, we took the first step towards a US listing when we implemented the Corporate Reorganization and established TORM plc. A US listing is the natural next step for TORM. We remain committed to expanding our investor footprint in the US, and the dual-listing underlines this ambition,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard.

Detailed information on how to trade and settle TORM share transactions between the two exchanges will follow once the registration statement becomes effective.

A registration statement on Form 20-F relating to TORM’s Class A common shares will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today, but has not yet become effective. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TORM, including those covered by the registration statement, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of 77 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ticker: TRMD A). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

