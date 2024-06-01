NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Toro Company (“Toro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTC) on behalf of Toro stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Toro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 21, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Toro “has borrowed revenues and earnings from the future by selling excessive product into its dealer channel” and that the Company “set up a cliff” in its near-term operating cash flows worth $400 million or more.

On this news, Toro’s stock price fell $3.77, or 4.2%, to close at $86.23 per share on May 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Toro shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

