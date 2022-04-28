Breaking News
Toronto Blue Jays Improve Home Field Advantage with New LED Displays from Daktronics

10 LED displays totaling 14,000+ square feet and 11+ million LEDs installed at Rogers Centre ahead of 2022 season

New outfield video displays for Toronto Blue Jays from Daktronics
BROOKINGS, S.D., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the Toronto Blue Jays move into the 2022 season, they have improved the home field advantage and game-day experience by continuing a partnership with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, for 10 new LED displays at the Rogers Centre in Ontario. The total of 14,000+ square feet of displays combining for more than 11 million LEDS were installed this offseason, including an HDR-capable main video display.

The new main video display is curved, HDR-capable and measures approximately 49 feet high by 110.5 feet wide. It is installed in center field to bring an excellent viewing experience to Blue Jays fans throughout the stadium. This display features variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content including any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Flanking the main display are four additional LED displays and content can be coordinated across all five displays for one main center field viewing experience. Two displays mounted even with the bottom of the main display measure 15.5 feet high by 75.5 feet wide and two ribbon-style displays appear to extend out from the middle of the main display measure nearly 5 feet high by 75.5 feet wide. All center field displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.

“The new HDR-capable main video display and center field display configuration at the Rogers Centre will deliver an amazing viewing experience for the Toronto Blue Jays, their players and fans,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the team and to introduce this cutting-edge technology at their ballpark.”

Additional displays include a main ribbon display installed along the seating fascia measures 3.5 feet high by 1,324 feet wide and features 16-millimeter pixel spacing. Two displays near the foul poles each measure 6 feet high by 32.5 feet wide and, along the outfield wall, two field-level fence displays each measure 9.5 feet high by 65 feet wide. These four displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing.

Coordinated together, all of these displays provide additional statistics, graphics and sponsorship opportunities to entertain and engage Blue Jays fans during every game.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Daktronics
Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner
Public Relations/Marketing
Tel 605-692-0200
Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/082ee99d-4fc8-4bbe-9a6b-095cefd448da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/966d58c9-51a2-4595-bbb8-f00cac65d981

