Toronto Real Estate Board Response to Federal Court of Appeal Decision

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Real Estate Board is disappointed in the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision.

TREB disagrees with the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and will be seeking leave to appeal the decision together as well as an order staying the decision pending the outcome of that appeal, if granted. TREB believes strongly that personal financial information of home buyers and sellers must continue to be safely used and disclosed.

– John DiMichele, CEO Toronto Real Estate Board

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 [email protected]

