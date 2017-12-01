Breaking News
Toronto Real Estate Board Response to Federal Court of Appeal Decision

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Real Estate Board is disappointed in the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision.

TREB disagrees with the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and will be seeking leave to appeal the decision together as well as an order staying the decision pending the outcome of that appeal, if granted. TREB believes strongly that personal financial information of home buyers and sellers must continue to be safely used and disclosed.  
– John DiMichele, CEO Toronto Real Estate Board

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 49,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area.  TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
