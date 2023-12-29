Bury North MP James Daly makes remark while outlining what New Conservatives group stands forA Conservative MP has claimed most children who struggle in his constituency are the “products of crap parents”.James Daly, the MP for Bury North, was outlining what the New Conservatives group of MPs stood for when he presented his perspective on how important a family unit is in giving children “stability”. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Milei says Argentina will not be joining Brics bloc in U-turn - December 29, 2023
- Tory MP says most struggling children in his area are ‘products of crap parents’ - December 29, 2023
- Nepal earthquake survivors dying in tents as temperatures plunge - December 29, 2023