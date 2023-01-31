PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Care Connections announced today that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Total Care Connections is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.

“We’re excited to congratulate Total Care Connections for their well-deserved achievement on earning the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Total Care Connections is putting in to provide high-quality care and employment – and their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”

Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with HCP to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. Because HCP is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

“We are highly committed to providing world-class customer service and a 5-star experience to all of our clients and families throughout Arizona and Colorado. Receiving this validation from our clients themselves confirms that we are accomplishing that mission,” says Daniel Stringer, CEO of Total Care Connections.

“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “We are happy to recognize Total Care Connections as a Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and to celebrate their accomplishments as a trusted home care provider.”

To find out more about Total Care Connections’ commitment to excellence, please visit www.TotalCareConnections.com or call 480-387-1927.

About Total Care Connections

Total Care Connections was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of the largest providers of in-home care for the elderly and disabled adults in the country. With locations in Phoenix, AZ , Tucson, AZ , and Colorado Springs, CO , the organization is the leading employer of caregivers and nurses and has cared for thousands of clients and families throughout the Southwest.

Media Contact: Katherene Watkins

Phone: 480-387-1927

Email: kwatkins@totalcareconnections.com