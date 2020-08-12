Total Expert Named to Inc. 500 List (No. 288) for Third Year in a Row

Fintech Leader Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Company Following a Record 1559.7% 3-Year Company Revenue Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and sales software for the mortgage, banking, and credit union industries, today ranks No. 288 on the annual Inc. 500 list – a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This is the third year in a row Total Expert was recognized by Inc., with 1559.7% growth over the past 3 years. The company ranked #105 in 2019 and #337 in 2018.

Total Expert is the 3rd fastest-growing company in Minnesota and in the Top 40 fastest-growing software companies in the nation.

“Our recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies for 3 years straight solidifies our pride in the rapid growth and continued innovation of our business-driving software used by the country’s most successful financial services leaders,” said Founder and CEO of Total Expert Joe Welu.

“Ranking in the Top 500 speaks volumes to the dedication each individual on the Total Expert team places in providing high-quality service, disruptive thinking, and technology excellence to not only grow the company, but more importantly, to meet the needs of our customers and fintech partners.”

More than 150 customers, including 10 of America’s top 15 lenders, leverage Total Expert’s marketing and sales software to enable lending and financial services firms to create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity.

The Inc. ranking is the latest of several significant achievements. Total Expert more than tripled its revenues over the last 3 years. Over the past 12 months, Total Expert has seen an increase of more than 113% in employee growth, surpassing 200 employees in 2019, and recently added a roster of esteemed senior executive leaders to oversee its technology, customer success, product, and marketing teams. In 2020, Total Expert was also recognized as a HousingWire Tech100 and Minne Inno 50 on Fire award winner.

For more information on The Inc. 500, visit inc.com/inc5000/2020 .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life.

Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

About Inc. 500

The Inc. 500 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 500 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.