Total Expert Partners with Cooperative Credit Union Association to Deliver a Modern Member Experience

Partnership helps credit unions drive member engagement and deliver modern experiences that exceed expectations

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Expert, creator of the leading marketing and customer experience platform for banks, lenders, and financial services, today announced its partnership with the Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA), a trade organization serving nearly 180 member credit unions in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

As part of the CCUA’s CU Connect program, this partnership empowers credit unions with resources to help them deepen member relationships through personalized outreach. The CCUA evaluates all partners for quality, value, and credibility, and its recommendation of Total Expert is a testament to how data-intelligent member engagement builds deep, lifelong relationships between credit unions and their members.

“We started the CU Connect program to help our 180 member credit unions pinpoint impactful solutions to their business needs that don’t require costly, time-consuming infrastructure investments,” said Ron McLean, President/CEO of the Cooperative Credit Union Association. “Total Expert can give our credit unions access to intelligent brand management technology within 90 days, allowing them to deliver personalized financial support tailored to individual member experiences.”

With the first enterprise-grade experience platform built specifically for modern credit unions, Total Expert helps employees strengthen the deeply personal relationships they have with their members through timely communications, humanized support, and proactive education. Some members of CCUA already use the Total Expert platform to build lifelong relationships with their members.

Earlier this year, CCUA credit unions served members as “financial first responders” to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Collectively, they helped their 4.5 million members by waiving millions of dollars in fees, distributing over $500 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, and waiving billions of dollars in payment extensions on consumer, mortgage, and business loan balances.

“During periods of uncertainty, credit unions are often the first place their members look for guidance and support around their financial futures,” said Mike Manahan, Senior Vice President of Banking and Credit Unions at Total Expert. “As we round out a rocky 2020 and look ahead to 2021, the credit unions that elevate their legendary capacity for human connection with personalized, automated outreach will reaffirm their members’ trust and continue to earn their reputations as trusted financial partners.”

About Total Expert
Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first experience platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

About the Cooperative Credit Union Association
The Cooperative Credit Union Association is a regional trade organization serving as the voice for nearly 180-member credit unions primarily located in the States of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. CCUA member credit unions hold combined assets in excess of $59 billion and serve a collective membership base of more than 4.5 million consumers. Together, CCUA credit unions provide over $413 million in direct financial benefits to their members annually. Last year, the credit unions contributed more than $21 million to support nearly 6,700 organizations in their communities. For more information, visit CCUA.org.

