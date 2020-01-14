Total Expert Reports a 9.6% Lift in Lead-to-Applications for Financial Services Customers Using New “Focused View” Feature

Initial market testing shows that the latest update has increased lead-to-application conversions by more than double the initial benchmark

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Expert, the leading marketing and customer engagement technology platform for banks, lenders, and financial services, today announced a dramatic improvement in lead-to-application conversion rates for early adopters of a new feature designed to bridge the gap between marketing and sales teams and become more productive.

The new sales enablement feature, “Focused View,” automatically identifies and surfaces the highest value opportunities to customer-facing advisors; allowing them to spend less time configuring their CRM and more time building relationships with prospects and customers.

For sales pros, Focused View takes the guesswork and tedium out of creating manual call lists and improves the timing and efficiency of outreach efforts. Using parameters set by marketing, Focused View automatically creates dynamic lists – or “Views”– of existing leads that have the highest potential to convert. It also includes key insights about each contact so sales reps can have more personalized and meaningful interactions with potential customers.

“Focused View makes it easier for marketing to empower sales, leading to more relevant conversations with the right opportunities at the right time… which we’ve proven drives big results,” says Bridgette Haymaker, Vice President of Product.

Early results from an A/B test with customers in the financial services industry have shown that using Focused View leads to a 9.6% lift in the lead-to-application conversion rate.

“These early results are proof positive that breaking the silo between marketing and sales teams is imperative to succeed in today’s market,” said Joe Welu, Total Expert CEO. “Focused View introduces the ability for customer-facing teams to make meaningful, human connections at that moment in time when it has the potential to make the greatest impact.”

