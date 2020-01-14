Breaking News
Home / Top News / Total Expert Reports a 9.6% Lift in Lead-to-Applications for Financial Services Customers Using New “Focused View” Feature

Total Expert Reports a 9.6% Lift in Lead-to-Applications for Financial Services Customers Using New “Focused View” Feature

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Initial market testing shows that the latest update has increased lead-to-application conversions by more than double the initial benchmark

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Expert, the leading marketing and customer engagement technology platform for banks, lenders, and financial services, today announced a dramatic improvement in lead-to-application conversion rates for early adopters of a new feature designed to bridge the gap between marketing and sales teams and become more productive.

The new sales enablement feature, “Focused View,” automatically identifies and surfaces the highest value opportunities to customer-facing advisors; allowing them to spend less time configuring their CRM and more time building relationships with prospects and customers. 

For sales pros, Focused View takes the guesswork and tedium out of creating manual call lists and improves the timing and efficiency of outreach efforts. Using parameters set by marketing, Focused View automatically creates dynamic lists – or “Views”– of existing leads that have the highest potential to convert. It also includes key insights about each contact so sales reps can have more personalized and meaningful interactions with potential customers.

“Focused View makes it easier for marketing to empower sales, leading to more relevant conversations with the right opportunities at the right time… which we’ve proven drives big results,” says Bridgette Haymaker, Vice President of Product.

Early results from an A/B test with customers in the financial services industry have shown that using Focused View leads to a 9.6% lift in the lead-to-application conversion rate.

“These early results are proof positive that breaking the silo between marketing and sales teams is imperative to succeed in today’s market,” said Joe Welu, Total Expert CEO. “Focused View introduces the ability for customer-facing teams to make meaningful, human connections at that moment in time when it has the potential to make the greatest impact.”

For more information on today’s announcement, please visit: totalexpert.com/focused-view.

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade Marketing Operating System (MOS) purpose-built for the modern financial services industry. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life. Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations who must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Trevor Eade, Director of Content & Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.