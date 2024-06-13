Republicans are coming to the defense of former President Trump after a social media firestorm erupted over a report claiming he disparaged the location of the Republican National Convention during his visit to Capitol Hill.

A Punchbowl News reporter claimed that while speaking to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., Thursday, Trump said, “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.”

The report prompted an immediate response from the Trump campaign a

[Read Full story at source]