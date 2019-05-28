TOTAL MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Total System Services, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – TSS

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Total System Services, Inc. (“Total” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSS) to Global Payments Inc. (“Global”) is fair to Total shareholders.

If you are a Total shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Total Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Total merger investigation concerns whether Total and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Total shareholders; (2) determine whether Global is underpaying for Total; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Total shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

