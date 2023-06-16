BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Totaligent, Inc. (OTCPK: TGNT), an AI-powered digital marketing platform, announces it is launching a marketing campaign to develop brand awareness to acquire beta users for its newly launched digital marketing platform, and will begin shareholder communications to foster dialogue with shareholders and other market participants.

During Totaligent’s beta trial, its services will be offered for free and interested users can register at www.totaligent.com. The free beta trial includes: 1) Push Notifications – opt-in alerts that display text and rich media, like images or buttons, which enable a user to take a specific action, 2) Short Links – randomly-generated short URLs that are easier to share by SMS, e-mail, or on social networks, and 3) Tracking Pixels – snippets of code that allow you to gather information about visitors on a website – how they browse, what type of ads they click on, etc.

Shareholders and market participants can learn more about the Company’s technology, plans, use-case, advantages, the market it serves, and its most recent filings, by visiting www.totaligent.com/investors.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that provides AI-powered person-based digital marketing for companies and individuals to use and unlock owned and acquired data to efficiently market their products, services, and brands. Totaligent aims to launch a public version of its integrated digital marketing platform that will democratize the use of first-, second-, and third-party data. To scale the anticipated demand for its public services, the Company is building an Nvidia supercluster to deliver nearly instantaneous data processing and modeling through its Artificial Intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words “plan,” “confident that,” “believe,” “expect,” or “intend to,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company’s future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company’s products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

ir@totaligent.com

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495