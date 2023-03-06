Growth in Household Appliances Drives Touch Sensor Market Demand

New York, US, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Touch Sensors Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 32.1 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 12.20% during the assessment timeframe.

Touch Sensor Market Overview:

Touch sensor technology radically redefines interactive displays, continuously capturing insights and transforming interactions with digital systems in the physical world. It will showcase a range of breakthrough sensing features, such as mobile devices, digital signage, AV, automotive cockpit, POV, and industrial applications.

Touch sensors have undergone many transformations since their inception in 1883. In a few decades, touch sensing has become an important part of people’s life. The increasing adoption of touchscreens in smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and household appliances creates vast touch sensor market demand.

Last year, around March, the world witnessed a breakthrough touch sensor application that is more adaptable to pandemic scenarios. Indian scientists at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced and Scientific Research (JNCASR) and the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) announced the development of a touchless touch sensor to reduce the risk of virus spreading.

Touch Sensor Market Key Players

Players leading the global touch sensors market include-

Honeywell

3M, Siemens

On Semiconductor

Infineon, Texas Instruments,

Atmel, Fujitsu,

Banpil Photonics

Qualcommm Inc.

NXP Semiconductor,

STMicroelectronics

Zytronic PLC

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

SHURTER, Azoteq,

Touch Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 32.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.20% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increased demand in industrial applications. Key Market Drivers Growing demand for consumer electronics devices.

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered various strategies to reduce the risk of viruses spreading. One of them is contactless dealings. This new sensor developed by CeNS and JNCASR will enable self-service kiosks, ATMs, and vending machines to go completely contactless. Also, the vast adoption of smart technology creates vast demand for touch sensors.

On Feb. 06, 2023, Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University announced the development of a new calibration algorithm, Hum Touch, that can turn common materials into touch sensors. The new technology can speed up the calibration and solve a major drawback of existing technologies by detecting the current running from the fingertips to any partially conductive surface.

HumTouch is a step closer to practical applications and improving their accuracy. Moreover, the technology can convert accurate current measurements to a location and turn nearly any conductive surface into a touch sensor.

Industry Trends

The growing use of these sensors in smartphones, wearable devices, automotive, and smart home systems is a key driving force. Besides, the wide uptake of touch sensors in robotics, enabling the ability to detect a touch in surroundings, boosts the market size. Additional advantages of touch sensors, such as high reliability, high performance, compact size, and low power consumption, escalate the market value.

Additionally, considerable investments in research & development of touch sensors and increasing product development and launches substantiate the market shares. Rising automotive and industrial usages create significant market demand. Moreover, touch sensors in ATMs, ticketing machines, control panels, and industrial automation push market revenues.

Touch Sensor Market Segmentation

This market is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment comprises acoustic pulse recognition, optical imaging, infrared sensors, acoustic wave sensors (SAW), capacitive sensors, resistive sensors, and others. The application segment comprises portable media devices, home appliances, gaming controllers, medical devices, and others. By region, the market is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World. North America accounts for the leading market share, followed by APAC and Europe respectively.

Touch Sensor Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global touch sensor market, headed by the large presence of key technology enablers. The rising demand for touch sensors in the consumer electronics and automotive devices industries in this region boosts the market size. Besides, stringent government regulations to implement automotive safety technologies and a steady rise in vehicle production & sales drive the regional market growth. Also, the augmenting demand for industrial safety features positively impacts the region’s market shares.

The Asia Pacific touch sensor market has emerged as a profitable market. Factors such as the increasing uptake of touch-sensing technology and government initiatives to improve infrastructure boost the market value. Moreover, the rapidly growing economy in the region substantiates the touch sensor market size, increasing consumer purchasing power, and consumer inclination towards high-end luxury cars.

China, Japan, and India are key markets for touch sensors in the region. Considerable advancements in artificial intelligence and other similar technologies push market developments. Furthermore, increasing applications of touch sensors in medical device manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and consumer electronics impact the market growth positively.

Touch Sensor Market Key Players Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the touch sensors market appears fragmented, with many well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Sensor developers incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. Industry players patent their current and frequency-based sensing inventions and demonstrate their touch-sensing technologies at tech shows.

For instance, on Feb. 25, 2023, Apple announced the development of a moisture-insensitive optical touch sensor that will allow iPhones to function underwater. The company has also patented iPhone GUIs technology with special wet and underwater modes.

The technology will allow users to take photos and videos while swimming using a snorkel. In its patent application submitted to the US Patent & Trademark Office, Apple states that all its future iPhones will have an optical touch sensor insensitive to moisture, including operating immersed in water, rain, perspiration, and so forth.

