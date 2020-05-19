TOUGHBUILT™ ANNOUNCES INITIAL 1.5 MILLION PAIR GLOVES INVENTORY FOR PPE

LAKE FOREST, Calif, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt®”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products, currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and home improvement building and construction industries.

ToughBuilt today announced that it has received an initial inventory of 1.5 million pairs of disposable gloves to be marketed in the U.S. The Company will donate a portion of the shipment and is currently working on plans as to where to make the donation.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Panosian said, “As the U.S. and the rest of the world begin to adjust to the gradual release of restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are learning to live with a ‘new normal’, which means for most, we are concerned about safety and will be for some time. ToughBuilt will do its part marketing disposable gloves. And we also will give back to our community by donating a portion and are working to determine the best place to make that donation. We are also looking forward to accelerating PPE line of products for construction and industrial use.”

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

