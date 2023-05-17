Earnings Conference Call to be held at 5:00 p.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), reports today that it will broadcast a pre-recorded earnings call which discusses the Company’s 2023 first quarter financial and operating results on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer, participated in the pre-recorded earnings call, in which they discussed the Company’s financial and operating results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below or follow the audio webcast here. Attendees are encouraged to dial in to the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-825-9789

INTERNATIONAL:1-412-317-5180

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below. The replay will also be available through the audio webcast link.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

PIN: 10178733

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer, and distributor with an emphasis on innovative products. ToughBuilt is currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being, and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

