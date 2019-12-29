India’s tourism industry has been hit by a wave of violent anti-government protests against a new citizenship law that have rocked several cities this month, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Attacker stabs five at rabbi’s home in New York - December 29, 2019
- Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal, other Indian attractions as protests flare - December 29, 2019
- China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions - December 29, 2019