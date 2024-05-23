NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, CEO, is expected to participate in the following investor conference:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York

Corporate Presentation

Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET

A live webcast and replay will be posted under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at https://ir.tourmalinebio.com.

About Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is TOUR006.

About TOUR006

TOUR006 is a long-acting, fully human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties, including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. TOUR006 has been previously studied in 448 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing TOUR006 in TED and ASCVD as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

