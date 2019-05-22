Towerstream Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Towerstream Corporation (OTCQB:TWER), a fixed wireless fiber alternative provider, announced today that John “Jack” Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective June 7, 2019, to pursue another career opportunity. The Board of Directors has begun a search for Mr. Macdonald’s successor.

“Jack has been instrumental in the development and execution of Towerstream’s financial strategy during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer,” said Ernest Ortega, Towerstream’s Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate his contributions to the company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

ABOUT TOWERSTREAM CORPORATION

Towerstream Corporation (OTCQB:TWER) (www.towerstream.com) is a leading Fixed-Wireless Fiber Alternative company delivering high-speed Internet access to businesses.  The Company offers broadband services in twelve urban markets including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay area, Miami, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas-Reno, and the greater Providence area.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective.  Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations.  Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein.  The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

