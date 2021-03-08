Breaking News
Town and Country Bank Announces Two Executive Leadership Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micah Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Town and Country Financial Corporation (“TCFC”) (OTC Pink: TWCF), parent company of Town and Country Bank (“TCB”), announced that Shelly Dowell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Culture Officer and Wendy Kernan has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operations Officer.

Shelly Dowell has been serving as Vice President, Marketing Director since joining the company in 2017. Her industry experience in marketing spans more than 25 years. “Shelly has drastically improved our marketing function by providing a clear focus to our organization’s overarching strategy through results-orientated marketing and sales efforts. In her new role, Shelly will continue to lead our marketing efforts in conjunction with our company’s vision and mission while integrating our brand with the organization’s culture,” said Bartlett.

Wendy Kernan joined TCB in 2014 following a 14-year career in the banking industry. In her new role, Wendy will continue to lead branch services, operations and technology, ensuring TCB is optimized to remain competitive in our markets. According to Bartlett, “Wendy’s promotion is well-deserved as she has been the driving force for building operational excellence within our branch network, from sales, cross-sales, and referral growth to employing an efficient staffing model.”

“Shelly and Wendy have been instrumental in our company’s rapid growth and success over the past several years. As a result, I am confident in the continued growth and success under this new leadership, as TCB continues to build itself as the downstate financial services leader,” said Bartlett. By welcoming two new members to the Bank’s Executive Leadership team, Bartlett will continue to focus on strategically moving the company forward with an innovative approach.

About Town and Country Bank and Peoples Prosperity Bank
Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with offices in Bloomington, Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the bank, please visit www.townandcountrybank.com.

Contact:
Heath Bruce
217.321.3809
[email protected]

