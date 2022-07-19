Towne Post Network Announces Expansion in Indiana

Franchise agreement signed to launch Muncie Magazine in Delaware County, Indiana, this fall

FISHERS, Ind., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Towne Post Network (townepost.com) is excited to announce that it has just signed its 19th franchise agreement for the Muncie Magazine in Delaware County, Indiana, with Ball State University alum Jeff Hern.

Leveraging print, social media, search engine marketing, and programmatic advertising – the new Muncie Magazine will redefine how residents and businesses connect in the greater Muncie area.

Launching this fall, the Muncie Magazine will be printed and direct mailed for free to over 10,000 Muncie businesses and homeowners in Delaware County, monthly, and available through local distribution outlets. Stories will highlight local businesses, school happenings, residents and charities each month.

Muncie Magazine will be part of the expanding Towne Post Network local magazine franchise system headquartered in Fishers, Indiana. Founder and CEO Tom Britt expressed his optimism for the new publication and the future of hyper-local media.

“Our business model centered around a monthly print publication has seen significant growth and adoption over the last 18 years,” said Britt. “We have created a turnkey platform that allows a franchisee to work from home and make an average of $114,798 per publication per year. With our new digital services such as programmatic advertising, press release syndication, web design, and search engine marketing, we are becoming a one-stop shop for local businesses trying to consolidate their traditional and digital marketing campaigns.”

Make sure to Like Muncie Magazine on Facebook and follow on Instagram at @munciemagazine for exclusive content each month. You can also sign up for email newsletters to get digital subscriptions every month. For more information, please contact Tom Britt at (317) 496-3599 or email tom@townepost.com.

