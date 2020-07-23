TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $34.61 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $34.64 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Our second quarter performance demonstrated the benefits of our diverse revenue model. Despite the headwinds from economic uncertainty and increased credit provisions, we delivered a solid quarter highlighted by rebounds in noninterest income from our Realty segment. Our deposits climbed to record levels enhancing liquidity and strong capital ratios position us well to navigate the challenging environment. We will also continue to be diligent in our focus on credit risk management,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

Total revenues were a record $162.66 million, an increase of $18.12 million, or 12.54%.

Loans held for investment were $9.80 billion, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, from June 30, 2019, and $1.02 billion, or 11.59%, from March 31, 2020. The balance at June 30, 2020 included $1.09 billion of loans originated under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Total deposits were $11.26 billion, an increase of $2.00 billion, or 21.54%, compared to prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, from March 31, 2020.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 43.23%, to $4.23 billion, representing 37.52% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 38.09%.

Annualized return on common shareholders’ equity was 8.24% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity was 12.44% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.85% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%.

Effective tax rate of 17.74% in the quarter compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.

“I am especially proud of the outstanding service our teammates delivered to our members and the communities we serve. At Towne, we delivered over $1 billion in PPP funding to support businesses in our communities helping to save nearly 130,000 jobs for local families. In addition, we created more than 650 new relationships out of the PPP process,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

Net interest income was $93.27 million compared to $89.82 million at June 30, 2019.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%, including accretion of 8 basis points, compared to 3.52%, including accretion of 11 basis points, for second quarter 2019.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.29%, represented 73.10% of average earning assets at June 30, 2020 compared to an average yield of 5.08% and 78.27% of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding PPP, loan yields were 4.42% in second quarter 2020.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.58% from 0.99% at June 30, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $13.16 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $10.32 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 27.56%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.64 billion, an increase of $1.69 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

Recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans of $25.99 million compared to $2.82 million one year ago and $5.76 million in the linked quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to management’s expectation of continued economic weakness driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Expected loss estimates consider various factors including the impacts of the decreased economic activity and higher unemployment rates, customer specific credit information, and the potential mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts.

Net loan recoveries were $0.10 million compared to charge-offs of $1.60 million one year prior. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% in the linked quarter and 0.08% in the second quarter of 2019.

Recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments of $1.08 million compared to $1.10 million in the linked quarter.

Recorded a recovery of credit losses on debt securities of $0.13 million compared to a credit loss of $0.16 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.92% of total loans compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2020 and 0.67% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.04%. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 5.34 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.85 times at March 31, 2020 and 3.00 times at June 30, 2019.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

Total noninterest income was $69.38 million compared to $54.72 million in 2019, an increase of $14.66 million, or 26.80%. Residential mortgage banking income increased $11.15 million and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $1.94 million, while service charges on deposit accounts decreased $1.30 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $2.93 million as compared to no gains or losses in the prior year.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $29.72 million compared to $18.57 million in second quarter 2019. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.47 billion, with purchase activity comprising 51.26% of that volume. Loan volume in second quarter 2019 was $821.13 million, with purchase activity comprising 84.97%. Increased refinancing activity due to the mortgage rate environment in second quarter 2020, coupled with improved margins were the primary drivers of improvement compared to the prior year quarter.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased 3.30% to $20.87 million in the second quarter due to organic growth and additional income from a third quarter 2019 agency acquisition.

Property management fee revenue increased 36.05%, or $2.15 million, compared to second quarter 2019. Reservations were down significantly in first quarter 2020 due to travel restrictions driven by COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding summer travel. The lifting of local travel restrictions, in the areas of our vacation rental companies, drove increased reservation activity during the quarter.

Service charges are down $1.30 million, or 40.72%, compared to second quarter 2019 primarily due to a decrease in interchange fees related to Durbin Amendment compliance, combined with a lower transaction volumes and fees waived for members experiencing financial hardships.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

Total noninterest expense was $91.03 million compared to $96.56 million in 2019, a decrease of $5.53 million, or 5.73%. Declines across most expense categories were partially offset by increases in salary and benefits expense of $2.66 million and software expense of $0.70 million.

Market expansion and infrastructure enhancements, that occurred in 2019, have resulted in generally higher levels of salary and benefits expense and software expense, while quarantines, travel restrictions, and other decreases in business activity related to COVID-19 have resulted in lower general spending.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

Income tax expense was $7.46 million compared to $8.92 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 17.74% compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $15.58 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.63 billion, or 30.40%, compared to $12.62 billion at March 31, 2020. Total assets increased $3.64 billion, or 30.46%, from $11.94 billion at June 30, 2019. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.

Loans held for investment increased $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, compared to prior year and $1.02 billion compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $1.09 billion, loans held for investment increased $0.59 billion, or 7.20%, compared to prior year, but declined $72.31 million, or 0.82%, compared to the linked quarter.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $247.60 million, or 68.25%, compared to the prior year and $157.23 million, or 34.70%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $2.0 billion, or 21.54%, compared to the prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings increased $1.49 billion, or 178.23%, from prior year and $0.94 billion, or 67.22%, compared to the linked quarter. These increases were driven by $1.11 billion in borrowings under the FRB PPP lending facility, which we used to facilitate funding of the PPP loans.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.36 billion compared to $1.35 billion at March 31, 2020 and $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2020 was 4.1 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $59.89 million in net unrealized gains compared to $19.73 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, we sold $40.0 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $2.93 million to reposition the portfolio.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.80 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.78 billion at March 31, 2020 and $8.13 billion at June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $29.25 million, or 0.19% of total assets, compared to $34.23 million, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of period end loans compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2019.

Foreclosed property decreased to $12.32 million from $14.52 million at June 30, 2019.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $11.26 billion compared to $9.31 billion at March 31, 2020 and $9.27 billion at June 30, 2019.

Total loans to deposits were 87.01% compared to 94.37% at March 31, 2020 and 87.68% at June 30, 2019.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 37.52% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 32.88% at March 31, 2020 and 31.83% at June 30, 2019.

Total borrowings were $2.33 billion compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2020 and $0.84 billion at June 30, 2019.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.54%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.05%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.67%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.91%.

Book value was $23.50 compared to $22.77 at March 31, 2020 and $21.95 at June 30, 2019.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $16.68 compared to $15.91 at March 31, 2020 and $15.05 at June 30, 2019.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $15.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 162,656 $ 137,696 $ 139,671 $ 145,879 $ 144,537 Net income 37,222 27,605 35,948 39,400 36,242 Net income attributable to TowneBank 34,605 26,384 35,075 37,659 34,638 Net income per common share – diluted 0.48 0.36 0.49 0.52 0.48 Book value per common share 23.50 22.77 22.58 22.38 21.95 Book value per common share – tangible (non-GAAP) 16.68 15.91 15.69 15.44 15.05 Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.88 % 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.20 % Return on average assets – tangible (non-GAAP) 1.07 % 1.00 % 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.35 % Return on average equity 8.18 % 6.37 % 8.44 % 9.22 % 8.83 % Return on average equity – tangible (non-GAAP) 12.32 % 9.91 % 12.97 % 14.20 % 13.90 % Return on average common equity 8.24 % 6.42 % 8.51 % 9.29 % 8.89 % Return on average common equity – tangible (non-GAAP) 12.44 % 10.01 % 13.12 % 14.36 % 14.05 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 42.66 % 35.00 % 35.59 % 37.55 % 37.86 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.54 % 11.23 % 11.46 % 11.52 % 11.58 % Tier 1 11.67 % 11.35 % 11.49 % 11.55 % 11.62 % Total 14.91 % 14.40 % 14.58 % 14.70 % 14.85 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05 % 10.11 % 9.95 % 9.84 % 9.86 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 5.34x 3.85x 3.34x 3.95x 3.00x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 0.92 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.67 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.67 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.29 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) — % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans $ 16,935 $ 16,700 $ 17,437 $ 14,016 $ 18,202 Former bank premises — — 1,521 1,510 1,510 Foreclosed property 12,315 13,053 13,839 15,517 14,517 Total nonperforming assets $ 29,250 $ 29,753 $ 32,797 $ 31,043 $ 34,229 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 464 $ 91 $ 309 $ 636 $ 415 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 90,467 $ 64,372 $ 58,234 $ 55,428 $ 54,527 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 1,116,782 $ 718,681 $ 628,279 $ 703,922 $ 574,638 Loans originated, joint venture 357,815 204,522 231,879 259,742 246,491 Total loans originated $ 1,474,597 $ 923,203 $ 860,158 $ 963,664 $ 821,129 Number of loans originated 4,818 3,025 2,984 3,360 3,121 Number of originators 216 223 217 225 229 Purchase % 51.26 % 61.31 % 70.32 % 68.83 % 84.97 % Loans sold $ 1,398,649 $ 809,834 $ 879,910 $ 925,058 $ 694,832 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.17 % 1.80 % 3.38 % 3.45 % 3.43 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.85 % 3.35 % 3.33 % 3.41 % 3.49 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.87 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.52 % Average earning assets/total average assets 91.33 % 89.15 % 89.57 % 89.53 % 89.46 % Average loans/average deposits 91.81 % 92.99 % 88.41 % 87.63 % 91.60 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 36.52 % 32.21 % 32.14 % 31.82 % 31.63 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.05 % 13.19 % 13.84 % 13.63 % 13.45 % Efficiency ratio 56.99 % 73.02 % 66.11 % 66.66 % 66.80 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 20 vs. Q2 20 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2020 2019 2020 Q2 19 Q1 20 U.S. agency securities $ 118,176 $ 261,960 $ 121,857 (54.89 )% (3.02 )% U.S. Treasury notes 1,010 2,241 1,014 (54.93 )% (0.39 )% Municipal securities 313,322 167,466 266,489 87.10 % 17.57 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 59,598 43,799 59,606 36.07 % (0.01 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 774,658 785,355 799,713 (1.36 )% (3.13 )% Allowance for credit losses (140 ) n/a (259 ) n/a (45.95 )% Total $ 1,266,624 $ 1,260,821 $ 1,248,420 0.46 % 1.46 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 61,559 $ 22,119 $ 30,545 178.31 % 101.54 % Total gross unrealized losses (1,674 ) (2,456 ) (9,848 ) (31.84 )% (83.00 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 59,885 $ 19,663 $ 20,697 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 28,855 $ 34,458 $ 28,852 (16.26 )% 0.01 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,345 2,393 2,357 (2.01 )% (0.51 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 10,395 13,723 11,222 (24.25 )% (7.37 )% Less: Allowance for credit losses (121 ) n/a (133 ) n/a (9.02 )% Total $ 41,474 $ 50,574 $ 42,298 (17.99 )% (1.95 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,980 $ 1,636 $ 964 21.03 % 105.39 % Total gross unrealized losses — (57 ) — (100.00 )% — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,980 $ 1,579 $ 964 Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 20 vs. Q2 20 vs. 2020 2019 2020 Q2 19 Q1 20 Real estate – construction and development $ 1,178,832 $ 1,107,762 $ 1,060,834 6.42 % 11.12 % Commercial real estate – non owner occupied 2,332,447 1,985,990 2,305,971 17.45 % 1.15 % Commercial real estate – owner occupied 1,383,294 1,288,478 1,398,216 7.36 % (1.07 )% Real estate – multifamily 277,947 267,528 283,514 3.89 % (1.96 )% Real estate – residential 1-4 family and HELOC 1,670,530 1,639,547 1,693,562 1.89 % (1.36 )% Commercial and industrial business 2,503,161 1,523,607 1,636,244 64.29 % 52.98 % Consumer and other loans 455,678 313,817 405,854 45.21 % 12.28 % Total $ 9,801,889 $ 8,126,729 $ 8,784,195 20.61 % 11.59 % (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $1.09 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 2020. Deposits % Change Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 20 vs. Q2 20 vs. 2020 2019 2020 Q2 19 Q1 20 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208 $ 2,950,615 $ 3,060,515 43.23 % 38.09 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391 3,409,322 3,573,926 23.88 % 18.17 % Savings 298,673 277,495 280,807 7.63 % 6.36 % Certificates of deposits 2,516,666 2,631,386 2,392,744 (4.36 )% 5.18 % Total $ 11,264,938 $ 9,268,818 $ 9,307,992 21.54 % 21.02 %

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,619,931 $ 102,656 4.29 % $ 8,550,216 $ 100,566 4.73 % $ 8,075,054 $ 102,366 5.08 % Taxable investment securities 1,198,776 7,367 2.46 % 1,356,411 9,211 2.72 % 1,170,215 8,346 2.85 % Tax-exempt investment securities 147,489 836 2.27 % 128,204 861 2.69 % 90,942 756 3.33 % Total securities 1,346,265 8,203 2.44 % 1,484,615 10,072 2.71 % 1,261,157 9,102 2.89 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,729,140 433 0.10 % 373,984 1,102 1.19 % 698,649 4,016 2.31 % Loans held for sale 464,796 3,811 3.28 % 333,070 2,988 3.59 % 281,775 3,007 4.27 % Total earning assets 13,160,132 115,103 3.52 % 10,741,885 114,728 4.30 % 10,316,635 118,491 4.61 % Less: allowance for credit losses (69,451 ) (55,331 ) (53,386 ) Total nonearning assets 1,318,787 1,362,769 1,269,029 Total assets $ 14,409,468 $ 12,049,323 $ 11,532,278 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,857,757 $ 2,491 0.26 % $ 3,521,707 $ 5,319 0.61 % $ 3,312,313 $ 7,025 0.85 % Savings 290,201 554 0.77 % 276,947 593 0.86 % 281,221 929 1.33 % Certificates of deposit 2,503,648 12,027 1.93 % 2,434,098 13,150 2.17 % 2,433,479 13,830 2.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,651,606 15,072 0.91 % 6,232,752 19,062 1.23 % 6,027,013 21,784 1.45 % Borrowings 1,741,832 3,238 0.74 % 679,745 2,581 1.50 % 678,799 3,318 1.93 % Subordinated debt, net 248,660 2,962 4.76 % 248,510 2,962 4.77 % 248,064 2,962 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,642,098 21,272 0.99 % 7,161,007 24,605 1.38 % 6,953,876 28,064 1.62 % Demand deposits 3,826,439 2,962,110 2,788,596 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 239,154 260,500 215,951 Total liabilities 12,707,691 10,383,617 9,958,423 Shareholders’ equity 1,701,777 1,665,706 1,573,855 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,409,468 $ 12,049,323 $ 11,532,278 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 93,831 $ 90,123 $ 90,427 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (557 ) (627 ) (608 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 93,274 $ 89,496 $ 89,819 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.53 % 2.92 % 2.99 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.65 % 0.92 % 1.09 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.87 % 3.37 % 3.52 % Total cost of deposits 0.58 % 0.83 % 0.99 %

(1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.81 billion and related interest and fee income of $5.8 million.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 Compared with 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,085,074 $ 203,221 4.50 % $ 8,053,146 $ 202,512 5.07 % $ 709 $ (24,050 ) $ 24,759 Taxable investment securities 1,277,593 16,578 2.60 % 1,103,799 15,875 2.88 % 703 (1,646 ) 2,349 Tax-exempt investment securities 137,846 1,698 2.46 % 85,158 1,522 3.57 % 176 (571 ) 747 Total securities 1,415,439 18,276 2.58 % 1,188,957 17,397 2.93 % 879 (2,217 ) 3,096 Interest-bearing deposits 472,589 1,535 0.65 % 695,999 8,013 2.32 % (6,478 ) (4,478 ) (2,000 ) Loans held for sale 398,933 6,799 3.41 % 230,411 5,010 4.35 % 1,789 (1,264 ) 3,053 Total earning assets 11,372,035 229,831 4.06 % 10,168,513 232,932 4.62 % (3,101 ) (32,009 ) 28,908 Less: allowance for loan losses (62,390 ) (53,117 ) Total nonearning assets 1,919,751 1,249,052 Total assets $ 13,229,396 $ 11,364,448 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,689,732 $ 7,809 0.43 % $ 3,243,616 $ 13,264 0.82 % $ (5,455 ) $ (7,097 ) $ 1,642 Savings 283,574 1,147 0.81 % 283,348 1,956 1.39 % (809 ) (811 ) 2 Certificates of deposit 2,468,873 25,177 2.05 % 2,362,165 25,738 2.20 % (561 ) (1,724 ) 1,163 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,442,179 34,133 1.07 % 5,889,129 40,958 1.40 % (6,825 ) (9,632 ) 2,807 Borrowings 1,210,789 5,820 0.95 % 749,948 7,540 2.00 % (1,720 ) (5,083 ) 3,363 Subordinated debt, net 248,585 5,923 4.77 % 247,989 5,923 4.78 % — (14 ) 14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,901,553 45,876 1.17 % 6,887,066 54,421 1.59 % (8,545 ) (14,729 ) 6,184 Demand deposits 3,394,275 2,710,141 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 249,827 207,287 Total liabilities 11,545,655 9,804,494 Shareholders’ equity 1,683,741 1,559,954 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,229,396 $ 11,364,448 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 183,955 $ 178,511 $ 5,444 $ (17,280 ) $ 22,724 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,185 ) (1,219 ) 34 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 182,770 $ 177,292 $ 5,478 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.90 % 3.03 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.81 % 1.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.25 % 3.54 % Total cost of deposits 0.70 % 0.96 % (1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.40 billion and related interest income of $5.8 million (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 115,724 $ 97,593 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond 2,511,152 322,505 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,374 22,518 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,651,250 442,616 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,206,878, allowance for credit losses of $140) (1) 1,266,624 1,441,308 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $43,575 )(1) 41,595 43,688 Less: allowance for credit losses (121 ) — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 41,474 43,688 Other equity securities 6,497 6,462 FHLB stock 49,277 30,094 Total Securities 1,363,872 1,521,552 Mortgage loans held for sale 610,369 419,233 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,801,889 8,419,288 Less: allowance for credit losses (90,467 ) (58,234 ) Net Loans 9,711,422 8,361,054 Premises and equipment, net 257,533 231,806 Goodwill 446,725 446,816 Other intangible assets, net 48,632 54,399 BOLI 242,493 243,062 Other assets 247,962 227,125 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,580,258 $ 11,947,663 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208 $ 2,951,225 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391 3,586,364 Savings 298,673 276,205 Certificates of deposit 2,516,666 2,457,123 Total Deposits 11,264,938 9,270,917 Advances from the FHLB 906,365 471,687 Subordinated debt, net 248,756 248,458 FRB PPP lending facility 1,111,429 — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 60,913 52,391 Total Borrowings 2,327,463 772,536 Other liabilities 266,314 250,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,858,715 10,293,969 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares – 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,645,987 and 72,649,682 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 121,101 121,107 Capital surplus 1,043,774 1,041,160 Retained earnings 499,502 467,186 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 871,634 and 818,578 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (16,776 ) (15,555 ) Deferred compensation trust 16,776 15,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,218 11,302 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,707,595 1,640,755 Noncontrolling interest 13,948 12,939 TOTAL EQUITY 1,721,543 1,653,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,580,258 $ 11,947,663 (1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,139 $ 101,874 $ 202,201 $ 201,569 Investment securities 8,163 8,987 18,112 17,121 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 433 4,015 1,535 8,013 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,811 3,007 6,799 5,010 Total interest income 114,546 117,883 228,647 231,713 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 15,072 21,784 34,134 40,958 Advances from the FHLB 2,595 3,201 5,088 7,354 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 5,923 5,924 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 643 117 732 185 Total interest expense 21,272 28,064 45,877 54,421 Net interest income 93,274 89,819 182,770 177,292 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,945 2,824 33,961 4,262 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,329 86,995 148,809 173,030 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 29,715 18,565 37,131 32,073 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,612 17,213 34,505 32,795 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,781 8,843 17,719 18,111 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888 3,185 4,328 6,046 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,109 660 2,287 1,843 BOLI 1,584 1,635 4,690 3,233 Other income 3,763 4,617 8,990 7,774 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930 — 7,932 (776 ) Total noninterest income 69,382 54,718 117,582 101,099 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 56,926 54,263 112,793 107,123 Occupancy expense 7,227 7,662 14,728 15,913 Furniture and equipment 3,564 3,578 7,205 6,949 Amortization – intangibles 2,901 3,113 5,851 6,305 Software expense 3,492 2,788 6,984 5,533 Data processing 2,718 3,616 5,509 6,782 Professional fees 2,972 3,707 6,040 6,386 Advertising and marketing 1,986 3,182 5,570 6,011 Other expenses 9,239 14,647 23,233 27,677 Total noninterest expense 91,025 96,556 187,913 188,679 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 44,686 45,157 78,478 85,450 Provision for income tax expense 7,464 8,915 13,651 17,126 Net income $ 37,222 $ 36,242 $ 64,827 $ 68,324 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,617 ) (1,604 ) (3,838 ) (2,277 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,605 $ 34,638 $ 60,989 $ 66,047 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.84 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.84 $ 0.92 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.34

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets – Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 115,724 $ 108,929 $ 97,593 $ 124,439 $ 110,580 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond 2,511,152 753,643 322,505 675,288 834,505 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,374 23,564 22,518 21,663 21,527 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,651,250 886,136 442,616 821,390 966,612 Securities available for sale 1,266,624 1,248,420 1,441,308 1,337,395 1,260,821 Securities held to maturity 41,595 42,431 43,688 44,494 50,574 Less: allowance for credit losses (121 ) (133 ) — — — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 41,474 42,298 43,688 44,494 50,574 Other equity securities 6,497 6,462 6,462 5,697 5,396 FHLB stock 49,277 52,042 30,094 26,282 32,657 Total Securities 1,363,872 1,349,222 1,521,552 1,413,868 1,349,448 Mortgage loans held for sale 610,369 453,143 419,233 456,719 362,773 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,801,889 8,784,195 8,419,288 8,182,829 8,126,729 Less: allowance for credit losses (90,467 ) (64,372 ) (58,234 ) (55,428 ) (54,527 ) Net Loans 9,711,422 8,719,823 8,361,054 8,127,401 8,072,202 Premises and equipment, net 257,533 236,735 231,806 231,060 230,177 Goodwill 446,725 446,725 446,816 446,423 442,881 Other intangible assets, net 48,632 51,448 54,399 57,404 58,391 BOLI 242,493 240,924 243,062 241,652 240,621 Other assets 247,962 239,670 227,125 225,374 219,375 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208 $ 3,060,515 $ 2,951,225 $ 3,030,505 $ 2,950,615 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391 3,573,926 3,586,364 3,534,252 3,409,322 Savings 298,673 280,807 276,205 280,552 277,495 Certificates of deposit 2,516,666 2,392,744 2,457,123 2,592,705 2,631,386 Total Deposits 11,264,938 9,307,992 9,270,917 9,438,014 9,268,818 Advances from the FHLB 906,365 971,527 471,687 381,846 532,004 Subordinated debt, net 248,756 248,607 248,458 248,309 248,160 FRB PPP lending facility 1,111,429 — — — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 60,913 171,762 52,391 42,971 56,355 Total Borrowings 2,327,463 1,391,896 772,536 673,126 836,519 Other liabilities 266,314 258,306 250,516 271,617 230,691 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,858,715 10,958,194 10,293,969 10,382,757 10,336,028 Preferred stock Authorized shares – 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,101 121,057 121,107 121,080 121,038 Capital surplus 1,043,774 1,041,870 1,041,160 1,039,156 1,036,982 Retained earnings 499,502 477,972 467,186 445,186 420,600 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (16,776 ) (15,562 ) (15,555 ) (15,317 ) (15,160 ) Deferred compensation trust 16,776 15,562 15,555 15,317 15,160 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,218 12,301 11,302 19,958 15,143 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,707,595 1,653,200 1,640,755 1,625,380 1,593,763 Noncontrolling interest 13,948 12,432 12,939 13,154 12,689 TOTAL EQUITY 1,721,543 1,665,632 1,653,694 1,638,534 1,606,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income – Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,139 $ 100,062 $ 100,059 $ 102,047 $ 101,874 Investment securities 8,163 9,949 9,936 9,889 8,987 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 433 1,102 2,067 3,745 4,015 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,811 2,988 4,413 3,956 3,007 Total interest income 114,546 114,101 116,475 119,637 117,883 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 15,072 19,062 21,744 23,552 21,784 Advances from the FHLB 2,595 2,492 1,730 1,935 3,201 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 643 89 80 85 117 Total interest expense 21,272 24,605 26,516 28,534 28,064 Net interest income 93,274 89,496 89,959 91,103 89,819 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,945 7,016 3,601 1,508 2,824 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,329 82,480 86,358 89,595 86,995 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 29,715 7,416 15,884 18,855 18,565 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,612 16,893 15,001 16,681 17,213 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,781 6,938 6,737 9,444 8,843 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888 2,440 2,245 2,253 3,185 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,109 1,179 1,389 1,514 660 BOLI 1,584 3,105 3,865 2,117 1,635 Other income 3,763 5,227 4,591 3,981 4,617 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930 5,002 — (69 ) — Total noninterest income 69,382 48,200 49,712 54,776 54,718 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 56,926 55,867 56,013 55,784 54,263 Occupancy expense 7,227 7,502 7,516 7,953 7,662 Furniture and equipment 3,564 3,640 3,598 3,805 3,578 Amortization – intangibles 2,901 2,950 3,005 3,059 3,113 Software expense 3,492 3,492 2,976 3,208 2,788 Data processing 2,718 2,791 2,510 2,533 3,616 Professional fees 2,972 3,067 2,990 3,566 3,707 Advertising and marketing 1,986 3,584 2,839 3,429 3,182 Other expenses 9,239 13,995 10,889 13,950 14,647 Total noninterest expense 91,025 96,888 92,336 97,287 96,556 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 44,686 33,792 43,734 47,084 45,157 Provision for income tax expense 7,464 6,187 7,786 7,684 8,915 Net income 37,222 27,605 35,948 39,400 36,242 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,617 ) (1,221 ) (873 ) (1,741 ) (1,604 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,605 $ 26,384 $ 35,075 $ 37,659 $ 34,638 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,280,555 72,206,228 72,122,476 72,091,221 72,044,817 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,317,988 $ 72,299,721 72,302,414 72,222,934 72,145,600 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18

TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 89,665 $ 88,442 $ 87,406 $ 177,071 $ 174,842 $ 2,229 1.27 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888 3,185 2,440 4,328 6,046 (1,718 ) (28.42 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,109 660 1,179 2,287 1,843 444 24.09 % Other income 3,888 5,273 7,061 10,950 9,200 1,750 19.02 % Subtotal 6,885 9,118 10,680 17,565 17,089 476 2.79 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930 — 5,002 7,932 (776 ) 8,708 1,122.16 % Total noninterest income 9,815 9,118 15,682 25,497 16,313 9,184 56.30 % Total revenue 99,480 97,560 103,088 202,568 191,155 11,413 5.97 % Provision for credit losses 26,059 2,824 7,041 33,100 4,262 28,838 676.63 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 35,209 32,353 33,225 68,434 63,440 4,994 7.87 % Occupancy expense 4,812 5,007 4,916 9,728 10,251 (523 ) (5.10 )% Furniture and equipment 2,715 2,517 2,660 5,375 4,884 491 10.05 % Amortization of intangibles 1,114 1,315 1,164 2,278 2,681 (403 ) (15.03 )% Other expenses 10,718 18,938 18,705 29,423 35,119 (5,696 ) (16.22 )% Total expenses 54,568 60,130 60,670 115,238 116,375 (1,137 ) (0.98 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 18,853 34,606 35,377 54,230 70,518 (16,288 ) (23.10 )% Corporate allocation 627 546 670 1,297 998 299 29.96 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 19,480 35,152 36,047 55,527 71,516 (15,989 ) (22.36 )% Provision for income tax expense 2,167 6,650 6,663 8,830 13,842 (5,012 ) (36.21 )% Net income 17,313 28,502 29,384 46,697 57,674 (10,977 ) (19.03 )% Noncontrolling interest 5 1 (1 ) 4 3 1 33.33 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 17,318 $ 28,503 $ 29,383 $ 46,701 $ 57,677 (10,976 ) (19.03 )% Efficiency ratio 56.52 % 61.63 % 61.85 % 59.21 % 60.63 % (1.42 )% (2.34 )%

TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 30,468 $ 18,898 $ 8,007 $ 38,475 $ 32,654 $ 5,821 17.83 % Real estate brokerage income, net 2,659 2,873 1,865 4,524 4,434 90 2.03 % Title insurance and settlement fees 639 594 436 1,075 962 113 11.75 % Property management fees, net 8,122 5,970 5,073 13,195 13,678 (483 ) (3.53 )% Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 301 162 186 487 256 231 90.23 % Net interest and other income 3,765 1,677 2,396 6,161 3,049 3,112 102.07 % Total revenue 45,954 30,174 17,963 63,917 55,033 8,884 16.14 % Provision for credit losses 886 — (25 ) 861 — 861 n/m Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,059 13,309 13,293 26,352 26,204 148 0.56 % Occupancy expense 1,763 2,028 1,927 3,690 4,373 (683 ) (15.62 )% Furniture and equipment 626 803 762 1,388 1,571 (183 ) (11.65 )% Amortization of intangible assets 658 695 657 1,315 1,420 (105 ) (7.39 )% Other expenses 8,270 7,234 6,867 15,137 13,475 1,662 12.33 % Total expenses 24,376 24,069 23,506 47,882 47,043 839 1.78 % Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 20,692 6,105 (5,518 ) 15,174 7,990 7,184 89.91 % Corporate allocation (370 ) (328 ) (393 ) (763 ) (591 ) (172 ) 29.10 % (Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 20,322 5,777 (5,911 ) 14,411 7,399 7,012 94.77 % Provision for income tax (benefit) expense 4,127 1,287 (1,292 ) 2,835 1,838 997 54.24 % Net (loss) income 16,195 4,490 (4,619 ) 11,576 5,561 6,015 108.16 % Noncontrolling interest (2,415 ) (1,248 ) (791 ) (3,206 ) (1,500 ) (1,706 ) 113.73 % Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank $ 13,780 $ 3,242 $ (5,410 ) $ 8,370 $ 4,061 4,309 106.11 % Efficiency ratio 53.04 % 79.77 % 130.86 % 74.91 % 85.48 % (10.57 )% (12.37 )%

TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 13,926 $ 13,067 $ 12,786 $ 26,712 $ 24,940 $ 1,772 7.11 % Employee benefits 3,791 3,833 3,918 7,709 7,339 370 5.04 % Travel insurance 861 1,169 1,266 2,127 2,458 (331 ) (13.47 )% Specialized benefit services 157 163 168 325 333 (8 ) (2.40 )% Total commissions and fees 18,735 18,232 18,138 36,873 35,070 1,803 5.14 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,009 1,893 2,022 4,031 3,479 552 15.87 % Other income 127 79 81 208 154 54 35.06 % Total revenue 20,871 20,204 20,241 41,112 38,703 2,409 6.22 % Employee commission expense 3,649 3,401 3,596 7,245 6,500 745 11.46 % Revenue, net of commission expense 17,222 16,803 16,645 33,867 32,203 1,664 5.17 % Salaries and employee benefits 8,658 8,601 9,349 18,007 17,479 528 3.02 % Occupancy expense 652 627 659 1,311 1,289 22 1.71 % Furniture and equipment 223 258 218 441 494 (53 ) (10.73 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,129 1,103 1,129 2,258 2,204 54 2.45 % Other expenses 1,419 1,768 1,357 2,776 3,795 (1,019 ) (26.85 )% Total operating expenses 12,081 12,357 12,712 24,793 25,261 (468 ) (1.85 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,141 4,446 3,933 9,074 6,942 2,132 30.71 % Corporate allocation (257 ) (218 ) (277 ) (533 ) (407 ) (126 ) 30.96 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,884 4,228 3,656 8,541 6,535 2,006 30.70 % Provision for income tax expense 1,170 978 816 1,987 1,446 541 37.41 % Net income 3,714 3,250 2,840 6,554 5,089 1,465 28.79 % Noncontrolling interest (207 ) (357 ) (429 ) (636 ) (780 ) 144 (18.46 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,507 $ 2,893 $ 2,411 $ 5,918 $ 4,309 $ 1,609 37.34 % Provision for income taxes 1,170 978 816 1,987 1,446 541 37.41 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,291 1,309 1,300 2,591 2,982 (391 ) (13.11 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,968 $ 5,180 $ 4,527 $ 10,496 $ 8,737 $ 1,759 20.13 % Efficiency ratio 70.15 % 73.54 % 76.37 % 73.21 % 78.44 % (5.23 )% (6.67 )%