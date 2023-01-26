Connor Case, Regional Sales Manager TownSq

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TownSq (“Town Square”), the only all-in-one digital solution for communities and management companies, announced today that Connor Case and Michael Lanan have joined the company as regional sales managers for the company’s central and western regions, respectively. They will work with company leaders to expand new account growth that meets and exceeds established corporate goals, conduct market research on prospective growth areas, competitive markets and industry trends, provide prospective clients with comprehensive product demonstrations on TownSq features and capabilities, and partner with internal teams to ensure the smooth setup and transition of product applications that meet client expectations.

Connor Case joins TownSq with a broad range of business development and sales experience. This includes extensive work with multiple community management companies in key markets throughout the United States. He brings a deep knowledge of the industry and a solid understanding of the many requirements related to living in and managing homeowners associations. Case is also well-versed in the many state statutes and laws that regulate business practices and processes within the community management sector. He is a graduate of Baylor University with a double major in Corporate Communications and Real Estate.

Michael Lanan is an experienced sales representative with a track record of exceeding goals and increasing sales volume. This includes working collaboratively with business development teams and business leaders to achieve established corporate goals, increase revenue gains, and maintain and advance company sales cycles. His skillsets include strong proficiency in customer relationship management, complex problem-solving, and account management. Lanan brings TownSq a solid mix of experience in customer care, account management, inside sales, and operations. He holds a Bachelor of History degree from DePaul University.

“We are extremely pleased to have two seasoned professionals like Connor Case and Michael Lanan join our business development team,” said Robert Simpson, TownSq vice president of sales. “They bring a wealth of highly relevant expertise that will dramatically upgrade both our presence and client experience in the markets they serve.”

About TownSq

TownSq is a single digital platform that offers the most complete and comprehensive suite of community management solutions in the industry. With a mission to connect neighbors and streamline operations and communications, TownSq delivers easy, proven, and collaborative tools and services designed to enhance property values and revolutionize the community living experience. For more information, please visit www.townsq.io.

