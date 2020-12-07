Towson University Optimizes Digital Experience for Students and Staff with InFlight Campus Portal

Updated myTU Website Provides a More Engaging, Self-Service Experience, Ensuring Users Get the Information They Need

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight Corporation was selected by Towson University to create a modern digital experience for its myTU internal web portal. Although the development began before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, an enhanced central hub developed through InFlight has helped keep students and employees connected at a time when in-person interactions are limited.

Susan Miltenberger, Deputy CIO of Towson University, said, “The InFlight team has been instrumental in transforming our internal website into a truly world-class information hub. Our entire university population is now empowered to easily access tools and updates while helping them feel a part of the larger Towson community. This is a crucial benefit at a time of online classes and remote work, and the new site will be helpful long after the pandemic passes.”

Towson University’s 22,000 students and over 3,600 faculty and staff rely on myTU to get important information and perform key tasks in their day-to-day studies or work. Collaborating with InFlight to modernize the portal and important HR functions, the University created a more dynamic, engaging, and modern web portal with Towson branding and a consistent experience without altering the third-party systems used.

The new myTU website went live in December 2019 with its student-facing component, followed by the introduction of myTU for employees in early 2020. The result is a modernized gateway to different applications and self-service functions. Based on the implementation’s success, Towson will soon introduce additional features through InFlight, including new PeopleSoft Time Entry and Approvals functionality, to further deliver a modern and intuitive experience.

James La Brash, Managing Director at InFlight Corporation, commented, “Towson took a progressive, forward-thinking approach to create a consistent and intuitive online portal, leveraging InFlight’s expertise in the campus space. The University now has a dynamic hub that is useful to all Towson community members while providing the modern digital experience students and employees expect.”

A case study detailing Towson University’s work with InFlight is available here https://www.inflightintegration.com/resources/towson-university-case-study.

InFlight and Towson University will also present the webinar “How to Optimize Your HR Tech Stack” on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. To register, visit https://content.inflightintegration.com/hrtechstack.

More About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must become as efficient as possible and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, Financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com/.

More About Towson University

Towson University is Maryland’s university of opportunities. With more than 150 years of experience pushing possibilities, TU is recognized as one of the top 100 public universities in the nation and a leader in academic excellence, research and discovery. As the largest university in Greater Baltimore and Maryland’s fastest-growing university, Towson University’s momentum is always accelerating with 23,000 current students and more than 100 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences and applied professional fields. Located amid one of the East Coast’s cultural and economic epicenters, TU is a beacon and powerful catalyst in the Mid-Atlantic region partnering with hundreds of businesses and organizations, impacting communities and fueling change. Towson University is also nationally ranked for student diversity and social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. TU is one of only a handful of institutions where graduation and retention rates are the same for all students, a result of a deeply inclusive culture with a focus on equity among all students, faculty and staff.

