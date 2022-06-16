Toyota Financial Services Recognizes Conduent with Supplier Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toyota Financial Services named Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, a 2022 Toyota Supplier of the Year. Toyota awarded the honor at its 2022 Toyota Supplier Conference in Plano, Texas in April.

For the second consecutive year, the Toyota Financial Services Supplier Excellence Award in Service Operations recognized Conduent’s work for digitally transforming document management by automating document intake, extracting data and automating workflows improving essential backoffice operations. Conduent has partnered with Toyota for 15 years to deliver quality, convenience, and consistency for customers.

Conduent’s automated document solutions help companies increase productivity with machine learning and artificial intelligence by taking information from both digital and paper documents, including handwritten forms, extracting the data, and automatically routing the document based on business rules. Through the proprietary automation platform, the accuracy of the end-to-end transactions is increased and businesses can improve efficiency, costs, and regulatory compliance.

“We appreciate this recognition from Toyota Financial Services as it shows how our work together is having a positive impact on their business and that our long-term relationship is valued,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “We are proud of how our team is delivering automated solutions to help streamline operations and improve the quality of data for Toyota Financial Services.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2022, TFS employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

We announce material financial information using the investor relations section of our website (www.toyotafinancial.com) and SEC filings. We use these channels, press releases, and social media to communicate about our company, our services and other issues. While not all information we post on social media is of a material nature, some information could be material. Therefore, we encourage those interested in our company to review our messages on Twitter at www.twitter.com/toyotafinancial and posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toyotafinancial/.

