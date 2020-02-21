Toyota plans partial output resumption at all four China plants

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it planned for all four of its vehicle assembly plants in China to be in operation from next week after weeks of stoppages due to the coronavirus outbreak, although output at some plants would be limited.
