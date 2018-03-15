(Reuters) – Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, will shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting at risk about 30,000 jobs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Toys ‘R’ Us goes out of business, leaving void for toy lovers - March 15, 2018
- Toys ‘R’ Us to close U.S. stores, leaving void for toy lovers - March 15, 2018
- Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beijing - March 15, 2018