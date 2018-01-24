(Reuters) – Toys “R” Us Inc said on Tuesday it will shut about one-fifth of its stores in the United States in the coming months, as the toy store chain tries to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Puerto Rico utility sale sets up fight with creditors - January 24, 2018
- Battle of the beans: Monsanto faces a fight for soy market - January 24, 2018
- Toys “R” Us says to shut a fifth of its U.S. stores - January 24, 2018