Toys ‘R’ Us to close doors, leaving void for toy lovers

(Reuters) – Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic U.S. toy retailer, is shuttering all its U.S. stores after failing to find a buyer or reach a restructuring deal with creditors to push its indebted business out of bankruptcy, the company said on Thursday.
